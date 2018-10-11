Don't venture into sea till 14 October, Goa govt tells tourists as water level rises due to Cyclone Titli

Panaji: Alarmed by the rise in sea water levels on Goa's beaches on account of Cyclone Titli as well as lunar influences, the tourism department on Thursday advised tourists not to venture into the sea till Sunday.

In a statement issued in Panaji, the tourism authorities have also asked operators of beach shacks to take adequate precautions to ensure safety of tourists due to a rise in sea water levels.

"In view of the situation prevailing at the coastline, tourists are advised not to venture into the sea water till 14 October," a tourism department statement said.

"Tourists are advised to take maximum utmost care and precaution while at beaches and also pay heed to the instructions of lifeguards deputed on the beaches," it said.

Large tracts on beaches along Goa's coastline were submerged on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to the impact of Cyclone Titli as well as lunar influences, triggered by the new moon occurrence, according to India Meteorological Department officials in Goa.

Tourism authorities fear that the rise in sea levels phenomenon may stretch for a few days more.

"The Goan coastline has witnessed a sudden rise in the level of sea water... The sea water may rise still further," the statement said.

Goa, one of the top beach tourism destinations in the country, attracts more than six million tourists every year.