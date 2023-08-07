Don't intend to declare cow as national animal of India: Govt to Parliament

The government does not intend to recognise the cow as the national animal of India, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament on Monday.

Kishan Reddy was responding to a host of questions raised BJP MP Bhagirath Choudhary.

Choudhary had asked the culture ministry whether the government intends to recognise ‘Gaumata’ (cow), as a national animal, considering protection and revival of the Indian and ‘Sanatan culture’ by bringing a legislation in Parliament.

Responding to Choudhary, Kishan Reddy said the Government of India had notified tiger and peacock as ‘national animal’ and ‘national bird’, respectively, and that both these had been included in the Schedule-I animals of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.”

“Government of India were not forthcoming in the official records of MoEF&CC for quite some time, the Ministry renotified Tiger and Peacock as ‘National Animal’ and National Bird’, respectively, on 30th May 2011,” Kishan Reddy added.

The Culture Minister was asked whether some bird, flower, animal in the country have been designated as national bird, national flower and national animal and have been given protection along with the special status keeping in view the sentiments of people across the country.

Responding to a specific question whether the high court of Allahabad and Jaipur had ordered and commented to expedite the process of declaring ‘Gaumata’ as national animal, Kishan Reddy said these matters depended on the state’s legislative authorities.

“In order to complement and supplement the efforts made by the states and UTs (Union Territories) the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing Rashtriya Gokul Mission for development and protection of indigenous breeds including indigenous breeds of cattle. The mission is leading to increase in availability of indigenous breeds including cattle in the country. The Department has also established the Animal Welfare Board of India for protecting animals including cow and its progeny,” the Union Minister added.