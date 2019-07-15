Don't address judges as 'my Lord', 'your lordships', Rajasthan HC asks counsels, others to honour 'mandate of equality'

Rajasthan: Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a notice requesting the counsels and others to "desist" from addressing the judges as "My Lord" and "Your Lordship".

The notice said that the decision was taken unanimously in a meeting held on 14 July.

'To honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution of India, the full court in a meeting dated 14 July has unanimously resolved to request the counsels and those who appear before the Court to desist from addressing the Hon'ble judges as 'My Lord & 'Your Lordship'," the notice submitted by the court read.

In total contrast to it, in April, the Allahabad High Court had directed its officials to stop and pay their "highest respect" whenever they see "Their Lordships" passing from the galleries of the court.

"Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously," the order of the high court had said.

