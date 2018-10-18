Royal attire and moustache: Union minister Harsh Vardhan plays King Janak in Ramleela at Red Fort

A lively rendition of Ramleela is part of Navratri celebrations in days preceding Dussehra. Delhi residents were in for a surprise this time when Union minister Harsh Vardhan tried his hand at acting at the popular Ramleela depicting the life of Lord Rama organised by the Luv Kush committee in the sprawling grounds of the Red Fort

Donning the traditional silk attire with metal armour, and delivering emotive dialogues in chaste Hindi was Vardhan, who played the role of King Janak of Mithila. The minister was almost unrecognisable with an imperial moustache, make-up and royal attire.

The environment minister ensured that he conveyed the message on the importance of a clean environment. In a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, “I know you wish to live in a natural environment. And, if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to a healthy life."

Vardhan also tweeted about his experience, stating that he was privileged to play the role. He recalled his childhood days, stating that he grew up watching the Ramleela in Chandni Chowk.

A Luv Kush Ramleela spokesperson told The Indian Express that they reached out to politicians a few months ago and many of them agreed. "We have always reached out to big names from all fields. Participation from politicians adds another layer as people get to see them in another role," The Indian Express further quoted the spokesperson as saying. Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also performed in the play this year as Angad.

