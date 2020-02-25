Donald Trump to receive ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hold talks with Narendra Modi today; First Lady to visit Delhi govt school

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will have a packed schedule on Tuesday in New Delhi, where he arrived on Monday evening on the last leg of his India visit. The US President will get a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:00 am followed by a visit to Rajghat where he will pay tributes to India's Freedom Fighter Mahatma Gandhi.

The US President will lay the wreath at Rajghat and observe one-minute of silence. He will also be signing the Visitors' Book.

Trump will hold restricted and then delegation-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House. This will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and press statement by both the leaders.

Among others, the two sides will sign deals worth three billion dollars for the supply of choppers for the Indian Army and Navy. Trump had himself confirmed this during his address at the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over USD 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump had said.

Meanwhile, US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi government school in South Moti Bagh where she will review the "Happiness Class" programme implemented by the government of the capital city.

After meeting kids, she is expected to attend 'Happiness Classes' started by the Delhi government. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children.

In the evening, the US President will hold a presser before he drives to Rashtrapati Bhavan again for meeting President Ram Nath Kovind. He will also attend the state banquet hosted in his honour by President Kovind.

Later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will also call on the visiting US President. Trump is scheduled to depart at 10:00 pm tonight.

Donald Trump on Monday reflected India's concerns on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan as he spoke expanding bilateral military partnership and asserted that America will always be "faithful and loyal friend" to the Indian people.

Trump, who spoke at 'Namaste Trump' event at the packed Motera Stadium here after his arrival in India, lavishly praised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and spoke effusively of India's rise as a plural, diverse democracy.

He announced that the two countries will sign deals to sell over three billion dollars in for state-of-the-art helicopters and other equipment for Indian armed forces and said the US should be India's premier defence partner.

Trump, who was accompanied by his wife Melania, came to the stadium after a brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram where he spun charkha and garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are also accompanying him during the visit.

From Ahmedabad, the Trumps flew to Agra and visited Taj Mahal. They appreciated the grandeur of the Taj Mahal in the picturesque backdrop of setting sun before departing for Delhi.

