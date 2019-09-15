Donald Trump likely to join Narendra Modi on stage during 'Howdy Modi' rally for Indian diaspora in Houston

United States president Donald Trump may travel to Houston to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Howdy Modi!" mega rally for the Indian diaspora on 22 September, media reports suggest.

Over 60 prominent US lawmakers, including first American Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, are slated to attend the mega event at the NRG stadium in Houston, that is likely to witness an audience of around 50,000.

The idea of Trump attending the mega event was sparked off after he met Modi at the sidelines of G7 summit in Biarritz, France, where the two leaders discussed possible energy trade deals, said a report in The Wire. The managers for both Trump and Modi have been in touch ever since, even though an official confirmation has not been forthcoming.

This will be the first time that Trump attends one of Modi's rallies in the US and could send out a signal of support to the prime minister, as several US lawmakers have expressed concern over the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

A report in The Indian Express suggests Trump could accompany the prime minister during his roundtable with CEOs of energy companies and the leaders are likely to announce a trade deal during Modi's visit.

Modi is also slated to visit Washington during his time in the US, ahead of his address in the United Nations General Assembly on 27 September.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is scheduled to speak at the UNGA shortly after Modi, where he is expected to raise the Kashmir issue.

With inputs from PTI