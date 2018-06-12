North Korea sanctions will remain but US war games to end, says Donald Trump after summit with Kim Jong-un

Singapore: US President Donald Trump said, on Tuesday, that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made an “unwavering commitment” to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, but sanctions against North Korea would remain in effect.

Trump, speaking after his historic summit meeting with Kim in Singapore, said both leaders were “prepared to start a new history and write a new chapter between the nations”.

“He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” Trump told a news conference.

Trump said Kim had “an opportunity like no other”, and that Kim has said a North Korean missile testing site “is going to be destroyed very soon”. He also said he would be “stopping the war games”, apparently referring to unspecified military exercises.

Trump said he and Kim had discussed human rights briefly.