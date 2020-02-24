Donald Trump India Visit Updates: US president reaches Delhi amid tight security; talks with Narendra Modi, presidential banquet on tomorrow's agenda

Donald Trump India Visit Updates: US president Donald Trump arrived in Delhi, after visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra and addressing a huge crowd at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold talks n a wide range of issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific at Hyderabad House at 11 am on Tuesday.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad won't attend the presidential banquet which will be hosted for the Trumps in Delhi, reported India Today. Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said that he won't attend the banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as party chief Sonia Gandhi had not been invited.
Donald Trump and Melania have left for the Agra airport, from where they will board a flight to Delhi. They are expected to arrive in the National Capital at 7.30 pm.
"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you India," the US president and First Lady wrote in the visitor's book at the monument.
US president Donald Trump has arrived at the Taj Mahal. The 17th centruy monument has been refurbished to welcome Trump and his family. They will spend about an hour to catch the sunset from the famed mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631.
Donald and Melania Trump have reached Agra for their visit to the Taj Mahal. The city has been spruced up for their visit, with massive billboards bearing greeting messages dotted the nearly 13-km route of his convoy. Along the route, over 3,000 artistes spread over 21 designated designated areas will also present dance forms of Brij, Awadh and other regions, like Krishna Lila.
The US president addressed a mega event named 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the crowd of more than one lakh attendees.
News18 reported that the iconic monument, considered one of the seven-wonders-of-the-world, stands on the bank of the Yamuna, and is always high on the itinerary of visiting heads of state.
Around 25,000 students are likely to welcome US president Donald and Melania Trump in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, News18 reported. The students will greet Trump along the 13-kilometre route planned ahead of his visit to the Taj Mahal.
The report quoted a senior state government official as saying, "Over 25,000 students from government, as well as private schools, will welcome President Trump. 500 women associated with self help groups will also welcome Trump in the historic city."
Even though Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday morning in a Boeing 747 Jumbo aircraft, a smaller Air Force One will fly him to Agra, India Today reported. The aircraft in which he will travel from Ahmedabad to Agra is a C-32A (Boeing 757). However, he will return to US from Delhi in a Boeing 747 Jumbo.
Amid questions raised regarding trade tensions between India and US, Donald Trump said at the Motera stadium that he and Modi will be making 'some very big trade deal' to boost the countries' economy.
Donald Trump promised to settle a three billion dollar defence deal with India during his India visit. Trump also said that both India and US are united in defending citizens from threat of "radical Islamic terrorism".
Donald Trump said, "Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad." He said that he will remember India for its "remarkable hospitality". "India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," Trump said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his address to a packed Motera Stadium. "I had started my America visit with the Howdy Modi event and today, Trump has started his historic India visit with Namaste Trump."
Arriving at the Motera stadium for the Namaste Trump event, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi get set to address a crowd of over 1 lakh people. Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani received the leaders.
In the message he penned in the guestbook at Sabarmati Ashram during his 15-minute visit, US President Donald Trump thanked his "great friend" Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit" to India. The message did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi.
In his 15-minute visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the Trumps paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. They also tried their hand at spinning the yarn. The US President and Melania signed the guestbook.
Narendra Modi and Donald trump arrived at the Sabarmati Ashram. The US President is scheduled to spend 15 minutes at the ashram and will see the room where Mahatma Gandhi lived for 12 years.
Donald Trump and his high-level delegation will visit Mahatma Gandhi's residence of 12 years at Sabarmati Ashram soon, following which he will kick off the 22-km-long roadshow to Motera cricket stadium.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Ahmedabad airport. They will now visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Modi also welcomed Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Air Force One, the aircraft carrying US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and his high-level delegation, has landed at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport. They will soon make way to the Sabarmati Ashram, after which they will go to the Motera cricket stadium.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the government is doing everything to make "Mogambo" happy. "What is the need to spend crores of rupees from the government's treasury? People living in slums are being forced to hide or move to make Trump happy," he said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said it is ironical that Gujarat, the birthplace of Gandhiji who was an epitome of simplicity, is indulging in extravagance, while the Shiv Sena said the 36-hour-long sojourn of the US president in the country won't make 'an iota of difference' in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 10.25 am, almost an hour and half before Donald Trump's arrival along with his delegation.
The prime minister will receive Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival aboard the Air Force One flight, scheduled to land here at around 11.40 am, officials said.
Before his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to attend the mega event at the Motera cricket stadium, Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi for the first time saying he is "looking forward to land in India in a few hours".
"We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours!" Trump tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are unlikely to accompany US First Lady Melania Trump during her visit to a government school in Delhi on Tuesday. Responding to the same, Sisodia told ANI, "Certain concerns were expressed by US embassy regarding CM and Deputy CM accompanying the First Lady during the school visit. We respect the same. We welcome the First Lady wholeheartedly and will do our best to facilitate the tour." He said that it is a matter of pride for AAP that the happiness classes are being recognised globally.
US president Donald Trump will arrive in India on Monday for his highly-anticipated visit to the country, during which he will attend a grand event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium and visit the Sabarmati Ashram. He is expected to proceed to Delhi after a 15-minute visit to the Taj Mahal at Agra, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine. I had committed to this trip a long time back. I will be addressing a big rally," Trump said at the White House on Sunday before boarding Air Force one for his journey to India.
The US president, who is scheduled to arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at around 11.40 am on Monday, will participate along with Modi in roadshows on his way from the airport to Sabarmti Ashram and from there to the newly-built Sardar Patel cricket stadium, where over one lakh people are expected to be present for the 'Namaste Trump' event.
Trump, who is also accompanied by the First Lady Melania, his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during the first leg of his visit.
In Ahmedabad, preparations are in the final stages for the song and dance performance that will take place along the 22-kilometre route of the 'India roadshow'. Huge billboards of the two leaders and replicas of historic places in Gujarat have also been placed along the roads where people will greet the two leaders.
Billboard with slogans hailing Indo-US relations like 'the world's oldest democracy meets the world's largest democracy' and 'stronger friendship for a brighter future', and pictures of Trump and Modi walking together, shaking hands, and waving at the crowd during the 'Howdy Modi' event in the US last year have come up at prominent places. A cut-out of the 12th century 'Kirti Toran' (a pair of columns supporting an arch), from Modi's hometown Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district, has also been put up outside the Ahmedabad airport to welcome Trump.
Even as preparations were being given the final touches, two makeshift VVIP entry gates erected outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera collapsed due to gusty winds on Sunday morning. However, no one was injured in either of the incidents, officials said.
Tight security arrangements are in place with the deployment of over 10,000 police personnel, besides officials of the United States Secret Service, personnel of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG).
Earlier in the day, Modi took to Twitter to extend his welcome to Trump.
India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.
It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020
He will accompany Trump to the Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917-1930 during India's freedom struggle. Several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited Sabarmati Ashram in recent years. Ashram secretary Amrut Modi said that Trump will spend 15 minutes at the place, where he would be told about the the importance of charkha (spinning wheel) as a symbol of self-reliance.
"Trump will visit the 'Hriday Kunj'. If he wishes, he will spin a charkha (spinning wheel). We will also gift him a coffee-table book, and a book containing 150 quotations of Gandhi," the Ashram official said. Hriday Kunj is a room on the Ashram premises where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi had lived for 12 years between 1918 and 1930.
The US president will spend the rest of his time in Ahmedabad at the Namaste Trump extravaganza, where Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers like Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform. Students of various government and private schools have also been roped in to perform at cultural events and they have been practicing for days, an official said. Modi and Trump will also address the gathering. Trump is expected to reach the venue by 1.o5 pm.
Trump and his entourage will fly to Agra, which has been spruced up for the visit with massive billboards and American and Indian flags displayed on all major roads. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome the US president on his arrival at the Kheria airport at 4.30 pm on Monday where a group of about 350 artistes will be performing.
A large number of security personnel have been deployed across the city, especially along the nearly 13-km route to be taken by Trump's convoy from the airport to the Amarvilas hotel, and in and around the Taj. In the main city, old roads were repaired, road-dividers painted afresh, illegal hoardings and posters removed, and walls along the route that President Trump will take decorated with painting reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra. Water was being sprayed regularly to ensure there is no dust.
According to the official schedule, the US president will arrive with his family at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm on Monday and spend about an hour at the famed 17th century mausoleum, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.
He will leave for Delhi at 6.15 pm for the main leg of the visit during which restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi will be at Hyderabad House on Tuesday. The eagerly awaited tour of India is expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.
The nearly 36-hour-long visit by Trump is also set to send across a clear message of growing congruence of interests on major geopolitical developments in the region and beyond, particularly when China has been expanding its military and economic clout.
On Tuesday, Travel restrictions will come into place at the Taj Mahal, the floors and arches of which were cleaned and polished by workers ahead of the high profile visit. Water has been continuously discharged into the polluted Yamuna in the last few days to improve its environmental condition and get rid of the foul smell emanating from it, and its banks have been cleaned of plastic and other waste.
In Taj Ganj, the area neighbouring the mausoleum, uniorm billboards have been installed in many shops. "About a week ago, the boards were changed to a uniform look for all shops to present a beautiful look. We are very excited about President Trump's visit," said Pawan Kumar, who runs a sweet shop.
The president and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, on the morning of 25 February. Before the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Trump at the Hyderabad House at 11 am, the couple will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Following the meeting, Modi will host a lunch for the US president.
In their talks on Tuesday, Trump and Modi are expected to touch on a gamut of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific, according to Indian and US officials. Trump is also likely to raise the issue of religious freedom and discuss the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National register of Citizens (NRC), protests against which have convulsed the country for over two months.
Trump is accompanied by a high-powered delegation comprising Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Energy Secretary Dan Broulliette.
In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will attend a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, following which he will depart at 10 pm.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 20:17:48 IST
Donald Trump, Melania arrive at Taj Mahal
US president Donald Trump has arrived at the Taj Mahal. The 17th centruy monument has been refurbished to welcome Trump and his family. They will spend about an hour to catch the sunset from the famed mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631.
Uttar Pradesh artists display state culture in welcome at airport
Ahead of their visit to the Taj Mahal, Donald and Melania Trump were greeted with performances by hundreds of artists displaying the culture of Uttar Pradesh after they landed in Agra, News18 reported. The US president and the First Lady were received at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state governor Anandiben Patel.
Yogi Adityanath, Anandiben Patel welcome Trumps in Agra
US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were received by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state governor Anandiben Patel at the airport ahead on arriving in Agra for a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Trumps reach Agra
Donald and Melania Trump have reached Agra for their visit to the Taj Mahal, after the US president addressed a mega event named 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the crowd of more than one lakh attendees.
News18 reported that the iconic monument, considered one of the seven-wonders-of-the-world, stands on the bank of the Yamuna, and is always high on the itinerary of visiting heads of state.
Telangana man 'worships' Trump statue
Bussa Krishna, who installed a 6-feet statue of US president Donald Trump last year and worships him on Monday said, "I'm feeling proud as my God has come to India. I worship Trump as God and believe that I shall meet him soon. He has played a major role in fight against terrorism."
Krishna was referring to the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, which was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Donald and Melania spin charkha during visit to Sabarmati Ashram
Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The Sabarmati Ashram visit came ahead of the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium that was also addessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Image credit: News18)
Donald and Melania Trump to reach Taj Mahal at 5.15 pm
US president Donald Trump is scheduled to reach the Taj Mahal at 5.15 pm and spend an hour at the site. The iconic monument is close to visitors in light of the Trumps' visit and the high security arrangements, News18 reported.
Attendees click selfies with Ivanka Trump
Attendees of the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium also clicked selfies with Ivanka Trump, the US president's daughter. Donald and Melania Trump will be heading to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to visit the Taj Mahal soon.
Students to welcome Trumps in Agra
Around 25,000 students are likely to welcome US president Donald and Melania Trump in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, News18 reported. The students will greet Trump along the 13-kilometre route planned ahead of his visit to the Taj Mahal.
The report quoted a senior state government official as saying, "Over 25,000 students from government, as well as private schools, will welcome President Trump. 500 women associated with self help groups will also welcome Trump in the historic city."
Security beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir in view of Trump's visit
Happy that India is a partner in India's progress, says Modi
Thanking Donald Trump, Narendra Modi said, "What you have said about India and its history and culture. I thank you for your acknowledgment. President Trump has not just honored Indians in India but also Indians in US. Trust between nations is important. In India, we say trust is where friendship is unshakable. I have seen how relations between India and US have grown. When I had visited US, Trump told me that India has a true friend in the White House. I am happy that US is a partner in India's progress."
Modi said, “Today India is not just creating a world record of sending the most satellites at once, but also the world record of the quickest financial inclusion.”
"US is India's largest export partner. We have the most number of military exercise with US. US is India's biggest partner in R&D. India's digital economy will provide good space for US to invest in India. India and US are natural partners. We are together in our fight against terror. We are inspired by a long term vision. Our cooperation will grow and we will fulfill the dreams of our nations. We are glad that we could have you and your family President Trump," he further said.
Trump hails India's Chandrayaan II program
Continuing is address at Motera stadium, Donald Trump said, "The US and India are working closely in space exploration. Chandrayaan II is a great program. The US is looking forward to cooperating with you. US and India will be partners in our journey to the stars. What India has done under PM Modi is tremendous and I congratulate PM Modi for this. India has been a wellspring of great wisdom. True strength is not in its books and nature, but in the hearts of the millions of people of this nation."
Concluding his speech, he said, "Today, I say to all Indians to take pride in the glories of the past. Unite for the future and let our nations come together for freedom and its values. God bless America, God bless India. We love India very much."
India, US will seal 'very big trade deal', says Trump
Amid questions raised regarding trade tensions between India and US, Donald Trump said at the Motera stadium, "PM Modi and I will be making some very big trade deal to boost our countries economy. I am sure that we can reach a good trade. But PM Modi is a tough negotiator. A booming America is great for India and the world. PM Modi has made some significant reforms in India. The world wants to see more reforms."
US administration working in positie way with Pakistan: Trump
Donald Trump said his administration is working in a “positive way” with Pakistan to crackdown on terror groups. "Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one and there are signs of progress with Pakistan. We are hopeful for reduced tensions in South Asia,” he said.
Trump says $3bn defence deal will be signed on Tuesday
Donald Trump promised to settle a three billion dollar defence deal with India during his India visit. "I thank you for the contribution that you have made to my beloved country. USA's economy is booming. I have come to India to expand our relations. PM and I will continue our dialogue to deepen the relation between our countries. Our relations took a new turn when the Indian and US military has a joint exercise - Tiger Triumph. We make the best military hardware and we now deal with India. Tomorrow we will sign a three billion dollar defence deal. We want India to become our premier defence partner," he added.
Trump also said that both India and US are united in defending citizens from threat of "radical Islamic terrorism". "Under my administration we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today, ISIS territorial caliphate is 100 percent destroyed. Al Baghdadi is dead," he said.
Trump calls India a 'creative hub', cites Bollywood films
India is a creative hub that creates over 2,000 movies from Bollywood, Donald trump said at the Motera stadium. "India embraces liberty, rule of law and freedom. Even though there are so many communities and languages, you all unite as one great Indian nation," he said.
"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," he added.
India's achievements are impressive, says Trump
During his address at the Namaste trump event, the US President said, "India gives hope to humanity. In just 70 years, India has become the largest democracy and has become one of the greatest nations in the world. Under PM Modi, villages in India have access to electricity. Over 300 million more have got internet connection. India will soon become the home to the world's largest middle class. What is impressive is that India has achieved all this as a democracy and as a tolerant country. India's achievement is unrivaled."
PM a 'moving story of incredible rise': Trump
Calling Narendra Modi the pride of Gujarat, Trump said while addressing the jam-packed Motera stadium, "You are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise," he said.
India holds special place in our hearts: Donald Trump
Continuing his address at Motera stadium, Donald Trump said, "Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad."
He said that he will remember India for its "remarkable hospitality". "India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," Trump said.
America will always be India's faithful friend, says Trump
Expressing the crowd at the Motera stadium, US President Donald Trump said that he is proud to call Narendra Modi "my friend, he works tirelessly for India". "America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," he said.
India-US relations are far greater today: Modi at Motera
Speaking at the Motera stadium, Narendra Modi welcomed Donald Trump to the "largest democracy of the world". "This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you. India-US relations are far greater and closer today," he said.
History being created at the Motera stadium: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his address to a packed Motera Stadium. "I had started my America visit with the Howdy Modi event and today, Trump has started his historic India visit with Namaste Trump."
"India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'," he further said.
Trumps, Modi reach Motera stadium
Arriving at the Motera stadium for the Namaste Trump event, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi get set to address a crowd of over 1 lakh people. Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani received the leaders.
Visitors turned away from Delhi's Rajghat
Donald Trump, Modi's motorcade makes way to Motera stadium
At the end of the 22-km-long roadshow, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the Motera cricket stadium. During the Namaste Trump event top be held at the stadium, the two leaders will address a crowd of over 1 lakh people.
WATCH | Trumps spin the yarn at Sabarmati Ashram
During their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the Trumps spun the yarn before making an entry in the guestbook.
They will now make way to the Motera cricket stadium.
In message at Sabarmati Ashram guestbook, Trump thanks Modi for India visit
In the message he penned in the guestbook at Sabarmati Ashram during his 15-minute visit, US President Donald Trump thanked his "great friend" Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit" to India. The message did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi.
Donald Trump spins the yarn, writes in guest book at Sabarmati Ashram
In his 15-minute visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the Trumps paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. They also tried their hand at spinning the yarn. The US President and Melania signed the guestbook.
Modi, Trump arrive at Sabarmati Ashram
Narendra Modi and Donald trump arrived at the Sabarmati Ashram. The US President is scheduled to spend 15 minutes at the ashram and will see the room where Mahatma Gandhi lived for 12 years.
Sabarmati Ashram was not a part of the Trump's itinerary but was added at the last moment.
Trump to visit Mahatma Gandhi's residence of 12 years at Sabarmati Ashram
Sabarmati Ashram secretary Amrut Modi said that Trump will spend 15 minutes at the place. "Trump will visit the 'Hriday Kunj'. If he wishes, he will spin a charkha. We will also gift him a coffee-table book, and a book containing 150 quotations of Gandhi," the Ashram official said.
Hriday Kunj is a room on the Ashram premises where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi had lived for 12 years between 1918 and 1930.
Modi welcomes Donald Trump, First Lady at Ahmedabad airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Ahmedabad airport. They will now visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Modi also welcomed Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Air Force One lands in Ahmedabad
Air Force One, the aircraft carrying US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and his high-level delegation, has landed at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport.
They will soon make way to the Sabarmati Ashram, after which they will go to the Motera cricket stadium.
Hundreds of crores being spent in Gandhiji's birthplace, says Akhilesh Yadav
Taj Mahal ticket counters to close by 11.30 pm
Trump likely to discuss CAA, NRC with Narendra Modi
US President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said, noting that the US has great respect for India's democratic traditions and institutions and will continue to encourage it to uphold those values.
Ahead of Trump's first visit to India, The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, a bipartisan American federal entity, published a 'factsheet', claiming that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) represents a significant downturn in religious freedom in India.
"President Trump will talk about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public remarks and then certainly in private. He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration," a senior official at the White House told reporters in a conference call on Friday.
Modi to receive Trump shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 10.25 am, almost an hour and half before Donald Trump's arrival along with his delegation.
The prime minister will receive Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival aboard the Air Force One flight, scheduled to land here at around 11.40 am, officials said.
Three hour-long programme in Motera cricket stadium
At the newly built 'world’s largest cricket stadium' – Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, there will be a three-hour programme, including public interaction and cultural programmes, before and after Donald Trump and Narendra Modi's speeches. The cultural programmes will include music performances by singer Kailash Kher and other leading Gujarati singers and performers.
People formed queues outside the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Expect negotiations to begin on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement
The bedrock of the India-United States relationship, ever since it began to flower in the late-1980s, has been the economy — but, in recent years, protectionism in the United States and the slowdown in India have raised questions on its future.
The bad news is that India and the US won't be signing the limited Free Trade Agreement many had hoped for. They've chosen, instead, to work on something far bigger: a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, that will encompass not just duty-free trade of merchandise, but also free movement of professionals and easier investment norms.
3,000 artistes, 15,000 school children to welcome Trump in Agra
From massive billboards bearing greeting messages to street roundabouts decked with American and Indian flags, Agra is waiting to welcome President Donald Trump on Monday amid a huge security deployment across the city.
Agra's Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar said Trump is slated to arrive at Kheria airbase in the evening where he will be treated to a variety of dances by a group of about 350 artistes from Uttar Pradesh to the accompaniment of traditional instruments. "Along the route, 21 designated areas have been marked, where a total of 3,000 artistes will be showcasing different art and cultural forms of the regions, like Brij region," Kumar said.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome the US president on his arrival at the airport. Over 15,000 school students will line up the streets on the convoy route holding American and Indian flags to welcome Trump as his motorcade passes through the city, Singh said.
India awaits Trump's arrival, says Narendra Modi; PM enroute to Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad around 9 am. He will be welcoming US President Donald Trump in the city, where the two will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and then the world's largest cricket stadium in Motera.
Cultural performances to be a part of roadshow, Motera stadium event
The arts and culture of 28 Indian states will be showcased along the 22-kilometre-long route from Sabarmati Ashram to Motera Stadium. Huge billboards of the two leaders and replicas of historic places in Gujarat, Modi's native state, have also been placed along the roads where people will greet the two leaders.
Respect US Embassy's concerns over Kejriwal, Dy CM accompanying Melania Trump to Delhi govt school, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are unlikely to accompany US First Lady Melania Trump during her visit to a government school in Delhi on Tuesday. She is slated to be briefed on the 'happiness curriculum' introduced in the schools by the AAP government. Responding to the same, Sisodia told ANI, "Certain concerns were expressed by US embassy regarding CM and Deputy CM accompanying the First Lady during the school visit. We respect the same. We welcome the First Lady wholeheartedly and will do our best to facilitate the tour."
He said that it is a matter of pride for AAP that the happiness classes are being recognised globally.
Excited to attend biggest event India's ever seen, says Trump ahead of departure from US
Before leaving from the White House for the Andrew Air Force Base, from where he was scheduled to depart for India, US President Donald Trump said that he is excited about the visit. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that this will be the "biggest event India has ever seen".
Eviction notices to slum dwellers, new wall to hide hutments among 'clean up' activities ahead of Trump's visit
Days before Trump's visit, at least 45 families living in a slum near the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, were served eviction notices by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The development comes days after the AMC allegedly began building a wall to hide a slum along the route the US president is likely to take.
"You have encroached upon a plot of land belonging to the AMC. Evict the plot in another seven days with your household chattels, otherwise, a departmental action will be taken to evict the land. If you have to make any representation, you can do so on 19 February at 3 pm," read the notice. The slum, which reportedly houses families of more than 200 registered construction workers, is located alongside a road connecting Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, around one-and-a-half kilometres away from the Motera stadium.
Sabarmati Ashram, Namaste Trump part of US President's itinerary on Day 1 of India visit
US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, are scheduled to land in Ahmedabad at 11.40 am on Monday. He will then pay a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram past noon.
Later, he will reach the Motera Stadium to inaugurate it and be a part of the Namaste Trump event.
By 3.30 pm, Trump will leave for Agra and at 5.15 pm, he is scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal. He will leave for Delhi by 5.45 pm and arrive in the National Capital's Palam Air force Station by 7.30 pm.
20:17 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
Ivanka Trump tweets pictures of her Taj Mahal visit
"The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!" said Ivanka Trump, after visiting the Taj Mahal with her husband Jared Kushner.
19:56 (IST)
Trumps had many questions about Taj Mahal, were touched listening to Shahjahan's love story, says tour guide
Nitin Kumar Singh, the tour guide who showed the Trump around the Taj Mahal premises, said that they had a lot of questions about the monument and were affected the most after listening to Shahjahan and Mumtaz's love story.
Singh, who had also taken Jair Bolsanaro, the President of Brazil, on a guided our, said: "They asked about the history of the Taj Mahal, the gardens, the double dome structure of the Taj Mahal, about the mosque. They had a lo of questions."
"They (the Trumps) were really touched after listening to Mumtaz Mahal and Shahjahan's love story. They were also sad after learning that Shahjahan spent the last years of his life at the Agra fort," he said.
19:46 (IST)
Donald Trump, Melania arrive in New Delhi
US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Delhi, after visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra and addressing a huge crowd at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The US president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold talks on a wide range of issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific at Hyderabad House at 11 am on Tuesday.
18:56 (IST)
Manmohan Singh won't attend presidential banquet for the Trumps, say reports
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad won't attend the presidential banquet which will be hosted for the Trumps in Delhi, reported India Today. Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said that he won't attend the banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as party chief Sonia Gandhi had not been invited.
18:43 (IST)
'Three wise monkeys' statue, copy of Mahatma Gandhi's Talisman and special edition of his biography gifted to the Trumps at Sabarmati Ashram
18:28 (IST)
Donald Trump's visit to Taj Mahal will boost friendship between two democracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Trumps to the "land of Ganga, Jamuna and Saraswati". "Your visit to the monument of love Taj Mahal will further boost friendship between the people of the two great democracie," he said.
18:24 (IST)
Trumps leave from Taj Mahal
After a guided tour of the Taj Mahal, the Trumps have left for the Agra airport. They will soon leave for New Delhi, where they are scheduled to arrive at 7.30 pm.
18:11 (IST)
America loves, respects India, says Donald Trump
Earlier, US president Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his sentiments about his first official visit to India, which began with a visit to Ahmedabad.
17:53 (IST)
Elaborate security arrangements at Taj Mahal, entry restricted for visitors
17:34 (IST)
Taj Mahal inspires awe, says Donald Trump
"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you India," the US president and First Lady wrote in the visitor's book at the monument.
17:27 (IST)
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner visit Taj Mahal
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner take a tour of the Taj Mahal.
17:22 (IST)
Much to be gained from Donald Trump- Narendra Modi's friendship, says Nikki Haley
Prominent Indian-American politician Nikki Haley has said that there is much to be gained from the friendship between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the US President's maiden official visit to India.Haley, who was America's envoy to the UN in the first two years of the Trump administration and the first-ever cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration, said that she is proud to see Trump and First Lady Melania travel to India.
"The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values. There is much to be gained by the friendship of Modi and Trump," the 48-year-old top Republican leader and former South Carolina governor said in a tweet.
17:09 (IST)
Donald Trump, Melania arrive at Taj Mahal
US president Donald Trump has arrived at the Taj Mahal. The 17th centruy monument has been refurbished to welcome Trump and his family. They will spend about an hour to catch the sunset from the famed mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631.
17:02 (IST)
Billboards, cultural performances greet Donald Trump in Agra
A giant billboard featuring the US president, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Modi greeted the couple in Agra with a message – 'Grand welcome of India's best friend to the City of Love –Agra'.
Massive billboards bearing greeting messages dotted the nearly 13-km route of his convoy while major street roundabouts are decked up with US and India flags. Along the route, over 3,000 artistes spread over 21 designated designated areas are presenting dance forms of Brij, Awadh and other regions, like Krishna Lila.Over 15,000 school students are lining up the streets on the convoy route, holding US and India flags to welcome Trump as his motorcade passes through the city.
16:49 (IST)
The Trumps leave for Taj Mahal
US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner left for the Taj Mahal from the Agra airport. They are expected to arrive at the Taj Mahal at 5.15 pm
16:33 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh artists display state culture in welcome at airport
Ahead of their visit to the Taj Mahal, Donald and Melania Trump were greeted with performances by hundreds of artists displaying the culture of Uttar Pradesh after they landed in Agra, News18 reported. The US president and the First Lady were received at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state governor Anandiben Patel.
16:28 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath, Anandiben Patel welcome Trumps in Agra
US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were received by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state governor Anandiben Patel at the airport ahead on arriving in Agra for a visit to the Taj Mahal.
16:21 (IST)
Trumps reach Agra
Donald and Melania Trump have reached Agra for their visit to the Taj Mahal, after the US president addressed a mega event named 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the crowd of more than one lakh attendees.
News18 reported that the iconic monument, considered one of the seven-wonders-of-the-world, stands on the bank of the Yamuna, and is always high on the itinerary of visiting heads of state.
16:18 (IST)
Telangana man 'worships' Trump statue
Bussa Krishna, who installed a 6-feet statue of US president Donald Trump last year and worships him on Monday said, "I'm feeling proud as my God has come to India. I worship Trump as God and believe that I shall meet him soon. He has played a major role in fight against terrorism."
Krishna was referring to the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, which was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
16:13 (IST)
Donald and Melania spin charkha during visit to Sabarmati Ashram
Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The Sabarmati Ashram visit came ahead of the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium that was also addessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Image credit: News18)
16:06 (IST)
Donald and Melania Trump to reach Taj Mahal at 5.15 pm
US president Donald Trump is scheduled to reach the Taj Mahal at 5.15 pm and spend an hour at the site. The iconic monument is close to visitors in light of the Trumps' visit and the high security arrangements, News18 reported.
15:55 (IST)
Attendees click selfies with Ivanka Trump
Attendees of the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium also clicked selfies with Ivanka Trump, the US president's daughter. Donald and Melania Trump will be heading to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to visit the Taj Mahal soon.
15:47 (IST)
Students to welcome Trumps in Agra
Around 25,000 students are likely to welcome US president Donald and Melania Trump in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, News18 reported. The students will greet Trump along the 13-kilometre route planned ahead of his visit to the Taj Mahal.
The report quoted a senior state government official as saying, "Over 25,000 students from government, as well as private schools, will welcome President Trump. 500 women associated with self help groups will also welcome Trump in the historic city."
15:24 (IST)
Smaller Air Force One flies Donald, Melania Trump to Agra
Even though Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday morning in a Boeing 747 Jumbo aircraft, a smaller Air Force One will fly him to Agra, India Today reported. The aircraft in which he will travel from Ahmedabad to Agra is a C-32A (Boeing 757). However, he will return to US from Delhi in a Boeing 747 Jumbo.
15:14 (IST)
Shared values between India, US are of 'discrimination, bigotry': Amnesty International
15:10 (IST)
Security beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir in view of Trump's visit
15:05 (IST)
WATCH | Modi started as tea seller, he is very tough, says Trump
Speaking at the Motera stadium, Donald Trump hailed Narendra Modi. saying he started out as a tea seller. "Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," he added.
14:51 (IST)
Happy that India is a partner in India's progress, says Modi
Thanking Donald Trump, Narendra Modi said, "What you have said about India and its history and culture. I thank you for your acknowledgment. President Trump has not just honored Indians in India but also Indians in US. Trust between nations is important. In India, we say trust is where friendship is unshakable. I have seen how relations between India and US have grown. When I had visited US, Trump told me that India has a true friend in the White House. I am happy that US is a partner in India's progress."
Modi said, “Today India is not just creating a world record of sending the most satellites at once, but also the world record of the quickest financial inclusion.”
"US is India's largest export partner. We have the most number of military exercise with US. US is India's biggest partner in R&D. India's digital economy will provide good space for US to invest in India. India and US are natural partners. We are together in our fight against terror. We are inspired by a long term vision. Our cooperation will grow and we will fulfill the dreams of our nations. We are glad that we could have you and your family President Trump," he further said.
14:36 (IST)
Trump hails India's Chandrayaan II program
Continuing is address at Motera stadium, Donald Trump said, "The US and India are working closely in space exploration. Chandrayaan II is a great program. The US is looking forward to cooperating with you. US and India will be partners in our journey to the stars. What India has done under PM Modi is tremendous and I congratulate PM Modi for this. India has been a wellspring of great wisdom. True strength is not in its books and nature, but in the hearts of the millions of people of this nation."
Concluding his speech, he said, "Today, I say to all Indians to take pride in the glories of the past. Unite for the future and let our nations come together for freedom and its values. God bless America, God bless India. We love India very much."
14:31 (IST)
India, US will seal 'very big trade deal', says Trump
Amid questions raised regarding trade tensions between India and US, Donald Trump said at the Motera stadium, "PM Modi and I will be making some very big trade deal to boost our countries economy. I am sure that we can reach a good trade. But PM Modi is a tough negotiator. A booming America is great for India and the world. PM Modi has made some significant reforms in India. The world wants to see more reforms."
14:28 (IST)
US administration working in positie way with Pakistan: Trump
Donald Trump said his administration is working in a “positive way” with Pakistan to crackdown on terror groups. "Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one and there are signs of progress with Pakistan. We are hopeful for reduced tensions in South Asia,” he said.
14:20 (IST)
Trump says $3bn defence deal will be signed on Tuesday
Donald Trump promised to settle a three billion dollar defence deal with India during his India visit. "I thank you for the contribution that you have made to my beloved country. USA's economy is booming. I have come to India to expand our relations. PM and I will continue our dialogue to deepen the relation between our countries. Our relations took a new turn when the Indian and US military has a joint exercise - Tiger Triumph. We make the best military hardware and we now deal with India. Tomorrow we will sign a three billion dollar defence deal. We want India to become our premier defence partner," he added.
Trump also said that both India and US are united in defending citizens from threat of "radical Islamic terrorism". "Under my administration we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today, ISIS territorial caliphate is 100 percent destroyed. Al Baghdadi is dead," he said.
14:19 (IST)
Trump calls India a 'creative hub', cites Bollywood films
India is a creative hub that creates over 2,000 movies from Bollywood, Donald trump said at the Motera stadium. "India embraces liberty, rule of law and freedom. Even though there are so many communities and languages, you all unite as one great Indian nation," he said.
"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," he added.
14:16 (IST)
India's achievements are impressive, says Trump
During his address at the Namaste trump event, the US President said, "India gives hope to humanity. In just 70 years, India has become the largest democracy and has become one of the greatest nations in the world. Under PM Modi, villages in India have access to electricity. Over 300 million more have got internet connection. India will soon become the home to the world's largest middle class. What is impressive is that India has achieved all this as a democracy and as a tolerant country. India's achievement is unrivaled."
14:10 (IST)
PM a 'moving story of incredible rise': Trump
Calling Narendra Modi the pride of Gujarat, Trump said while addressing the jam-packed Motera stadium, "You are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise," he said.
14:03 (IST)
India holds special place in our hearts: Donald Trump
Continuing his address at Motera stadium, Donald Trump said, "Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad."
He said that he will remember India for its "remarkable hospitality". "India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough," Trump said.
14:00 (IST)
America will always be India's faithful friend, says Trump
Expressing the crowd at the Motera stadium, US President Donald Trump said that he is proud to call Narendra Modi "my friend, he works tirelessly for India". "America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," he said.
13:50 (IST)
India-US relations are far greater today: Modi at Motera
Speaking at the Motera stadium, Narendra Modi welcomed Donald Trump to the "largest democracy of the world". "This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you. India-US relations are far greater and closer today," he said.
13:47 (IST)
History being created at the Motera stadium: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his address to a packed Motera Stadium. "I had started my America visit with the Howdy Modi event and today, Trump has started his historic India visit with Namaste Trump."
"India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'," he further said.
13:44 (IST)
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi take the stage at Motera stadium
National anthems of US and India play at the Motera cricket stadium. The leaders will address the jam-packed stadium soon.
13:41 (IST)
Trump gifted Mahatma Gandhi's biography, charkha
Several gifts, including Mahatama Gandhi ji's biography, a charkha (spinning wheel) and a marble statue of three monkeys symbolising ‘See No Evil, Speak No Evil and Hear No Evil’ were presented to Donald trump at the Sabarmati Ashram.
13:26 (IST)
Trumps, Modi reach Motera stadium
Arriving at the Motera stadium for the Namaste Trump event, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi get set to address a crowd of over 1 lakh people. Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani received the leaders.
13:21 (IST)
Visitors turned away from Delhi's Rajghat
13:19 (IST)
Donald Trump's schedule on Day 1 of India visit
11.40 am: Arrival at Ahmedabad airport
12.15 pm: Visit to Sabarmati Ashram
1.05 pm: Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium
3.30 pm: Departure for Agra
5.15 pm: Taj Mahal visit
5.45 pm: Departure for Delhi
7.30 pm: Arrival at Palam Air Force station on Delhi
13:16 (IST)
Trump, Modi scheduled to reach Motera stadium soon
A packed Motera cricket stadium, the world's largest, will welcome Donald Trump and Narendra Modi as a part of the 'Namaste Trump' event. In September last year, Modi too was greeted by a growd of over 50,000 people at the NSG Stadium in Houston, Texas during the 'Howdy, Modi' event.
13:12 (IST)
Donald Trump, Modi's motorcade makes way to Motera stadium
At the end of the 22-km-long roadshow, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the Motera cricket stadium. During the Namaste Trump event top be held at the stadium, the two leaders will address a crowd of over 1 lakh people.
13:03 (IST)
WATCH | Trumps spin the yarn at Sabarmati Ashram
During their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the Trumps spun the yarn before making an entry in the guestbook.
They will now make way to the Motera cricket stadium.
12:59 (IST)
In message at Sabarmati Ashram guestbook, Trump thanks Modi for India visit
In the message he penned in the guestbook at Sabarmati Ashram during his 15-minute visit, US President Donald Trump thanked his "great friend" Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit" to India. The message did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi.
12:56 (IST)
Broccoli samosas, charkha spinning tickle funny bones on Twitter
Even as Donald Trump and his delegation kicked of their 36-hour India visit, various details of the trip, from the US President's scheduled Taj Mahal visit to the broccoli samosas prepared to be served during high tea at the Sabarmati Ashram, drew the attention of Twitter users. Many users of the social media platform made quips on Potus' spinning of the yarn at the ashram.