Domestication of cows will ensure earnings in 6 months, setting up industries take crores, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday announced that the Chief Minister's residence in Tripura will domesticate cows and consume its milk. He said that this would also inspire other people of the state to do the same and will help them fight malnutrition.

"Today I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the Chief Minister's residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition," he said.

Biplab also announced that the state government will be launching a scheme for distributing cows among 5000 families to generate employment in the state. "We are about to launch a scheme for distributing cows among 5,000 families. I am not against setting big industries but in that one has to invest Rs 10,000 crores (Rs 100 billion) for employing 2,000 people but if I give 10,000 cows to 5,000 families they will start earning in six months," he further added.

Biplab had been in the news earlier for a series of controversial comments. He had earlier advised the youth of Tripura to not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows and run pan stalls for livelihood. In April this year, Biplab had said, "There should be a cow in every house. Why run after netas for government jobs? Milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre. Graduates should get cows and milk them to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years instead of running after political parties."

Biplab earlier stirred controversy when he claimed that the internet and satellite were not something new but existed since the Mahabharata era, and continued to stand by his claim.