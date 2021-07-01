Domestic LPG cylinder prices across India up by Rs 25.5; check steps to apply for new gas connection here

Starting today, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinders can now be purchased for Rs 834.50 in Delhi and Mumbai as well

From Thursday, 1 July, the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) have been increased by Rs 25.50. This hike comes after the LPG prices remained unchanged in the month of June.

Starting today, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinders can now be purchased for Rs 834.50 in Delhi and Mumbai as well. The price of a domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg in Chennai is Rs 850.50 while a cylinder is going to sell for Rs 835.50 in Kolkata.

In Ahmedabad, the cylinder costs Rs 841.50 while in Lucknow, it is going to be priced at Rs 872.50 per cylinder.

Along with the 14.2 kg of cylinder, the price of 19 kg cylinder has also increased by Rs 76. The price rise which will be implemented from today has increased the price of 19 kg cylinder to Rs 1,550 in Delhi.

The increase in the LPG price is applicable for both subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders.

Mint reports that a small subsidy is provided to those people who live in far-flung areas to cover the freight charges, said an oil company official.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the LPG prices were revised thrice in February. There was an increase of Rs 25 on 4 February, another hike of Rs 50 on 15 February, and a third increase of Rs 25 on 25 February. On 1 March, another Rs 25 hike was declared.

However, after multiple price hikes, the rate of LPG cylinders was decreased by Rs 10 on 1 April. The rates of LPG are revised based on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of rupee and US dollar.

If you are worried about shifting to a new place and wondering how to get a new gas connection, here are steps you can follow to get the connection sitting at your home at your convenience — both online and offline.

Steps to follow to apply for a new gas connection offline

Locate the gas agency that supplies LPG cylinders to your area. Generally, all areas have an agency office that supplies cylinders for the company in a particular area

Visit the agency, procure the application form, and fill out all the details

You will be required to submit scanned or photocopies of proofs of identity and address along with the application form

Once you have submitted the documents, you will be issued a Registration and Booking Number, along with a receipt

You will get a Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet or a passbook that records your bookings from the agency

Depending on the agency, the security deposit for a cylinder will differ; this amount covers the cost of a cylinder, a regulator, the refilling cost for the first cylinder, a gas tube, and installation charges

