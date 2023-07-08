Dog owner in Noida, whose argument went viral, speaks out in powerful new video
Richa Srinet, who went viral for not muzzling her dog, recently posted a new Twitter clip to explain her stance. In the video, Richa claimed that during the dispute, she was ridiculed by two other residents.
There has been a growing number of issues between pet owners and residents in Noida societies recently. The concern primarily revolves around owners struggling to control their pets, particularly in high-rise complexes.
One woman, whose video of a heated argument over muzzling her dog went viral, has now shared a new clip on Twitter to clarify her position. The woman, identified as Richa Srinet, expressed how her mental health was deeply affected by the online abuse she endured after the video gained widespread attention.
Please support the truth 🙏 https://t.co/zRfH1H1sc7 pic.twitter.com/olRD5lnncr
— richa srinet (@richa_srinet) July 7, 2023
In the video, Richa claimed that during the dispute, she was ridiculed by two other residents who said, “You have a ₹50 dog and a ₹200 leash.” Speaking in Hindi, she questioned the notion of putting a price tag on animals or birds. She also acknowledged that the act of one resident recording the incident on their phone further angered her.
To address the incident, Richa Srinet shared her side of the story. She explained the mental distress she endured due to the online trolling following the incident. She also mentioned that she was subjected to vulgar language and abuse.
She asked, “Can we really measure the worth of any living being?” Richa’s commitment to caring for all living creatures remained unshaken, as she asked, “Aren’t these dogs my babies?” She pleaded for support and truth in her caption, urging people to understand her perspective.
As evidence supporting her claims, Richa also shared a video featuring the security guard of her residential tower. The guard confirmed that Richa was indeed subjected to verbal abuse by the residents.
खुद को पत्रकार बताने वाले पति पत्नी ने मुझे भद्दी भद्दी गाली दी, और उसके बाद जब मैंने रिएक्शन दिया तो उतना वीडियो एडिट कर सोशल मीडिया में डाल दिया..पूरी कहानी क्या है मौके पर तैनात गार्ड से सुनिए..और फिर सही गलत का फैसला कीजिए।@Abhishakejee @arzoosai @noida_authority @peta pic.twitter.com/VFjryprWlN
— richa srinet (@richa_srinet) July 7, 2023
For those who may not be aware, the viral video captured Richa engaging in a heated argument with fellow residents of her housing society in Noida. The 40-second clip showed her refusing to put a muzzle on her dog while in the elevator. While she firmly held her pet on a leash, a man requested her to comply with the requirement.
In the end, Richa expressed her unwavering love for animals, stating that she would not be intimidated or deterred by the abuse she faced. She firmly believed that these furry creatures were like her own children, emphasising her dedication to loving and caring for all beings, despite the challenges she encountered.
