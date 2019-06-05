Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free rides in Delhi Metro and in buses for women who wish to avail the facility. The rationale behind this was that the incumbent government is investing in women’s safety and aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce.

But, does Free=Safe? Will this move actually increase women’s participation in Delhi’s workforce which stands at 11 percent against a national average of 26 percent?

In this episode of Firstpost Conversations, Manisha Natarajan speaks to Akshima Ghate of Rocky Mountain Institute and Dr M Ramachandran, Former Secretary in Ministry of Urban Development.