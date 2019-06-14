Doctors' Strike Updates: Harsh Vardhan asks Mamata to 'personally intervene' in impasse, act for secure work environment

Doctors Strike LIVE Updates: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has written to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on ongoing doctors' strike in the state. He has asked her to "personally intervene to resolve the current impasse" and take steps to ensure secure working environment for the doctors.
Hearing a PIL on doctors' strike in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Friday gave West Bengal government seven days to respond on issue. The court asked the state what steps were taken by the government to end the impasse. It also said that state will have to put an end to issue and find a solution.
Calling for pan-India protest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a nationwide doctors' strike on Monday (17 June) to protest the attack on an intern at a Kolkata hospital. According to India Today, the top doctors' body has said that no essential medical services should be provided on 17 June and that non-violent protests will continue.
Reports say that the Calcutta High Court has refused to pass an interim order against the striking doctors. The court has instead asked the state government to hold talks with the doctors and persuade them to return to work.
A formal complaint was lodged on Thursday with the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) seeking immediate intervention and to take exemplary disciplinary action against the striking doctors as held by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court. A new PIL filed by People for Better Treatment (PBT) against the ongoing doctors’ strike will also be heard by the Chief Justice bench at Calcutta High Court today, according to PBT president Dr Kunal Saha.
Intensifying the protest, at least 80 doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital submit mass resignation. They are demanding an unconditional apology of CM Mamata Banerjee for her statement yesterday.
After meeting the doctors' delegation, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that he will speak to all state's chief minister and would also urge Mamata Banerjee to not make it a prestige issue and resolve the crisis at the earliest as the entire nation was suffering because of it.
Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned the violence against doctors in Kolkata and urged patients and their attendants to exercise restraint. The Minister said he will take up the matter of doctors' security with all chief ministers and asked the doctors to ensure that essential services to the people are not disrupted
Junior doctors in West Bengal continued with their agitation for the fourth day Friday, hampering regular services in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals, and a number of private hospitals. Emergency services were available at only one or two hospitals, including Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata
Resident Doctors of the Institute Of Medical Sciences, BHU Varanasi have showed solidarity toward the attacks on doctors in West Bengal by suspending their services.
Junior doctors across West Bengal on Thursday refused to end their stir till they are provided adequate security in government hospitals and defied the deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that opposition BJP and Communist Party of India (M) were instigating the protesters as part of a "conspiracy" and giving communal colour to the issue.
Services have been affected over the past three days in emergency wards, outpatient facilities and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a large number of private medical facilities in the state due to the strike by the doctors who are protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital here by a mob following the death of a patient.
The India Medical Association has declared "All India Protest Day" on Friday, 14 June, against the incident and expressed solidarity with the striking doctors.
The opposition attacked Banerjee over the impasse, with the BJP accusing her of acting as "Hitler".
There was high drama as the chief minister reached the state-run SSKM hospital here at around noon amid slogans of "we want justice" by the doctors.
"I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP," Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said and directed the police to clear the premises and only allow patients to stay.
Stating that patients were suffering, she gave the doctors a four-hour deadline to rejoin service, but later revised it to 2 pm. Warning of strict action against those who do not resume work, she said they will have to vacate hostels.
Despite Banerjee's ultimatum, the agitating doctors continued their stir. A joint platform of doctors met Governor K N Tripathi, who appealed them to resume duties.
"We will continue with our agitation till our demands are fulfilled. Our demands are simple, proper security with armed policemen at all hospitals, arrest of culprits involved in the NRS attack on Saturday under non-bailable sections. We did not expect the chief minister to say what she did," a member of the delegation said.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, however alleged that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to create disturbance and that she was "abused" by the doctors at the hospital.
"The BJP, with help from the CPI(M), is indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. I am shocked to see their love affair," Banerjee said and alleged "BJP chief Amit Shah is encouraging his party cadre to create communal tension and run propaganda on Facebook."
The TMC and the BJP are locked in a bitter turf war in West Bengal, which has been rocked by post-poll violence, with Banerjee accusing the saffron party of trying to foment trouble in the state to topple her government. The BJP has claimed that Banerjee is targeting it as she is rattled by its major gains in Lok Sabha elections.
In a Facebook post, the chief minister highlighted the plight of patients in hospitals due to the ongoing strike and claimed the government was cooperating with doctors.
She described the injuries sustained by the two junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital as "unfortunate".
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, Banerjee said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered to look into complaint of negligence during treatment, resulting in the death of the patient.
"Cancer patients, kidney patients, accident victims, even children coming from distant places are suffering for not getting treatment," she said.
Banerjee also wrote to senior doctors of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state and requested them to continue taking care of patients.
The opposition parties slammed the CM for her alleged "threats" to agitating doctors and sought her immediate resignation as the health minister.
BJP leader Mukul Roy alleged Banerjee has become authoritarian and is behaving like "Hitler".
Accusing the TMC supremo of politicizing the issue, CPI (M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said Banerjee does not seem interested in ending the impasse.
State Congress president Somen Mitra also criticised the chief minister and said the state government should take appropriate measure to ensure safety and security of doctors.
NRS Medical College and Hospital principal Saibal Mukherjee and medical Superintendent cum vice-principal Prof Saurabh Chattopadhyaya have resigned for "failing to overcome the crisis" at the medical institution.
Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned the violence against doctors in Kolkata and urged patients and their attendants to exercise restraint. He said he will take up the matter of doctors' security with all chief ministers and asked the doctors to ensure that essential services to the people are not disrupted.
Healthcare services at private and government hospitals in the national capital are likely to be affected on Friday with scores of doctors deciding to boycott work for a day.
Several resident doctors at the AIIMS, Delhi worked with bandages on their heads as a symbolic protest.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 19:09:53 IST
Highlights
Senior doctors at Bengal secretariat to meet Mamata
Senior doctors from different state-run hospitals — Sukumar Mukherjee, Makhan Lal Saha, Avhijit Choudhury, Alakendu Ghosh along with Nirmal Majhi — reached state secretariat Nabanna to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
By SS Parveen/101Reporters
Harsh Vardhan asks Mamata to 'personally intervene' in impasse
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has written to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on ongoing doctors' strike in the state. He has asked her to "personally intervene to resolve the current impasse" and take steps to ensure secure working environment for the doctors.
WATCH | Protesters chant anti-Mamata govt slogans at doctors' march in Kolkata
The rally by doctors which began at NRS hospital has reached Cit Road now and has grown to a few thousands. Other than medicos, senior citizens, artists and students have participated in the rally. The crowd is chanting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government.
By Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
Calcutta HC asks Mamata govt to submit reply on steps taken to end impasse
Hearing a PIL on doctors' strike in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Friday gave West Bengal government seven days to respond on issue. The court asked the state what steps were taken by the government to end the impasse. It also said that state will have to put an end to issue and find a solution.
Bengal BJP writes to CEO over Mamata's remarks on removal of police personnel from hospital
West Bengal BJP has written to the state Chief Electoral Officer after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday at SSKM Hospital that state police was removed from state hospitals during the Lok Sabha election under the direction of Election Commission of India. A copy of the complaint was also sent to the Chief Election Commissioner.
By SS Parveen/101Reporters
175 doctors of IPGMER SSKM tender resignations
175 senior doctors of Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (IPGMER SSKM Hospital), have resigned citing inaction by the administration against their grievances. In the statement, they offered full support to the junior doctors and have urged the state government to work towards better healthcare facilities and to ensure safe workplaces for the doctors.
By SS Parveen and Amita Ghose/101Reporters
24-hours doctors' strike to begin from 6 am on 17 June
At the IMA press conference, one of the representatives of the association said that the doctors' strike will begin at 6 am on 17 June and end at 6 am the next day.
IMA announces nationwide doctors' strike on 17 June
Calling for pan-India protest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a nationwide doctors' strike on Monday (17 June) to protest the attack on an intern at a Kolkata hospital. According to India Today, the top doctors' body has said that no essential medical services should be provided on 17 June and that non-violent protests will continue. "The doctors are asking for security and other minor things, not for the moon. It is doable. We won't back down," the IMA said at a press conference.
Mamata Banerjee says all the media attention will make me stronger, alleges impostor posing as doctor giving bytes to media
At the meeting in North 24 Paraganas, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the doctor, Dilip Giri is not a junior doctor and has been posing as one and giving quotes to the media. She also said that this media attention on her is only going to make her stronger.
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
Mamata Banerjee attends public meeting in Norh 24 Parganas as patients languish in absece of proper healthcare facilities
On the day of the protest by doctors in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attending a meeting at North 24 Parganas. Trinamool Congress lost the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat to BJP’s Arjun Singh in the recently concluded elections.
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
17 faculty members of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital resign citing inability to treat patients
17 doctors of the National Medical College, Kolkata, have tendered their resignation to the Director of Medical Education, Department of Health and Family Welfare (Govt of West Bengal), citing the fact that they are unable to provide care and service to the patients.
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
Left, Congress delegation to meet Governor KN Tripathi
The Left and Congress delegation will meet Keshari Nath Tripathi, Governor of West Bengal, at 4.30 pm today to draw his attention towards the doctors’ protest and strike. State Congress president Somen Mitra and others are protesting at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
More reports of mass resignations filter in
While 16 doctors belonging to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, submitted their resignation in response to the prevailing situation today, two others from North Bengal Medical College & Hospital, Darjeeling resigned over violence against doctors in the state. The total number of resignations is being pegged around 85 since the protests broke out on Monday.
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar sit on protest as patients languish as hospital battles staff shortage
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have been sitting in protest since today morning, extending solidarity with the growing violence against junior doctors at multiple hospitals in West Bengal. Members of Resident Doctors' Association were seen wearing helmets while some others bandaged their heads and hands, as a mark of protest, holding placards reading, "Save the Saviours”, “We are here to save ...Not to get killed”.
The OPD here is badly affected and patients are seen standing in long queues to get treated by other faculty members of the institution who have taken over the OPD. However, the emergency services is not affected. Over 2,000 patients visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar every day.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar sit on protest as patients languish as hospital battles staff shortage
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have been sitting in protest since today morning, extending solidarity with the growing violence against junior doctors at multiple hospitals in West Bengal. Members of Resident Doctors' Association were seen wearing helmets while some others bandaged their heads and hands, as a mark of protest, holding placards reading, "Save the Saviours”, “We are here to save ...Not to get killed”.
The OPD here is badly affected and patients are seen standing in long queues to get treated by other faculty members of the institution who have taken over the OPD. However, the emergency services is not affected. Over 2,000 patients visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar every day.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
Doctors at Silchar Medical College say issue not related to any specific community
As doctors all over the country have come in support of the young doctor in Kolkata and are protesting against the brutal attacks against doctors, Dr Nilanjana Choudhury, Department of Microbiology at Silchar Medical College & Hospital, said that it is not a matter of religion or community which dictated the attack against the young doctor at NRS Hospital in Kolkata. While citing the abuse and attacks against doctors, she urges West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the working conditions of doctors should be safe and secure.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101Reporters
Calcutta HC refuses to pass interim order on medicos' protest, asks West Bengal govt to mediate
Reports say that the Calcutta High Court has refused to pass an interim order against the striking doctors. The court has instead asked the state government to hold talks with the doctors and persuade them to return to work.
Mass protest in Silchar Medical College and Hospital in solidarity with the attack against doctor in West Bengal
A press statement by the Post Graduate Trainee Association there says they are "appalled at the insensitivity being demonstrated by the WB government on the plight of doctors. We also want to let the Central Govt. know that it is time to wakeup. We doctors are tired and fed up of being repeatedly beaten, bruised and brutalized at our place of work."
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101Reporters
Hold symbolic protest only, Union health minister tells doctors
Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to striking doctors across the country to hold only symbolic protests. He told ANI, "I’d like to assure all doctors that the government is committed towards their safety. I appeal to doctors to hold symbolic protests only and continue to carry out their duties."
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan meets delegation of medicos, urges them to resume duty
Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned the violence against doctors in Kolkata and urged patients and their attendants to exercise restraint. The minister met a delegation of doctors from the AIIMS Resident Doctor Association and said he will take up the matter of doctors' security with all chief ministers and asked the doctors to ensure that essential services to the people are not disrupted
''Deeply ashamed': TMC minister's daughter joins volley of voices against West Bengal govt, expresses solidarity with medicos
Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's daughter, a doctor, has come up with strong criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the ongoing doctors' strike and said medicos have the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work.
"As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," Shabba Hakim said on Facebook.
‘We want justice’: Doctors raise slogans at Raipur hospital
Resident doctors at Raipur’s Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital raised slogans of ‘We Want Justice’ as they launched their protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal, ANI reported.
BHU doctors join nationwide protests, shut down OPD services
Resident Doctors of the Institute Of Medical Sciences, BHU Varanasi have showed solidarity toward the attacks on doctors in West Bengal by suspending their services.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Doctors strike continues in Burdwan Medical College in Kolkata.
Patients and their relatives who queued up at the Burdwan medical college were disappointed to see the OPD services in chais. Reports say a crisis-like situation prevails at the hospital from where at least 20 critical patients have had to been moved to private hospitals since morning. North Bengal Medical college too is on a luckdown. Both emergency and OPD services are shut.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan to take up matter of doctors security with all CMs
Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned the violence against doctors in Kolkata and urged patients and their attendants to exercise restraint. The Minister said he will take up the matter of doctors' security with all chief ministers and asked the doctors to ensure that essential services to the people are not disrupted.
PTI
IMA announces nationwide protest today to express solidarity with West Bengal doctors
"The gruesome incident in NRS Medical College, Kolkata, is of barbaric nature. IMA condemns the violence perpetrated on a young doctor. The entire medical fraternity expresses solidarity with the resident doctors who are on strike. The IMA headquarters hereby declares All India Protest Day on Friday," an IMA statement said.
Input by Ashish Tiwari,101Reporters
Striking doctors defy Mamata's deadline to resume work, CM accuses BJP of giving 'communal colour'
Striking junior doctors across West Bengal have refused to end their stir till they are provided adequate security in government hospitals and defied a deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that opposition BJP and CPI(M) were instigating the protesters as part of a "conspiracy" and giving communal colour to the issue.
The deadline ended at 2 pm on Thursday, but the doctors have since defied orders to return to duty.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:05 (IST)
ABVP leader threatens to go on larger protests if Bengal fails to meet doctors' demands
ABVP leader Indronil Khan threatened to hold protests at a larger scale if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fails to provide any solutions to the attacks on doctors.
By SS Parveen/101Reporters
18:59 (IST)
Stones pelted at doctors outside CNMC gates; one injured
Bitan, a student of Calcutta National Medical College, alleged that stones were pelted from outside the hospital gates at 4 pm. “Stones were targeted at the junior doctors sitting peacefully by the gate. One junior doctor Avishek Kumar Saha sustained injuries during the incident. He was rushed to the emergency ward and is currently receiving treatment. A mob of about 100 hooligans had gathered outside the gate and were trying to break in forcefully,” claimed Bitan.
By Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
18:57 (IST)
Senior doctors at Bengal secretariat to meet Mamata
Senior doctors from different state-run hospitals — Sukumar Mukherjee, Makhan Lal Saha, Avhijit Choudhury, Alakendu Ghosh along with Nirmal Majhi — reached state secretariat Nabanna to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
By SS Parveen/101Reporters
18:50 (IST)
Harsh Vardhan asks Mamata to 'personally intervene' in impasse
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has written to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on ongoing doctors' strike in the state. He has asked her to "personally intervene to resolve the current impasse" and take steps to ensure secure working environment for the doctors.
18:33 (IST)
West Bengal Assembly Speaker condemns attack against junior doctors
Biman Banerjee, Speaker at the West Bengal Assembly, condemned the attack against junior doctors in the state and wished for their speedy recovery. He also urged the doctors to get back to work as it is affecting the patients and resulting in loss of life.
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
18:22 (IST)
CNMC students, doctors unite in protest
Students and doctors of CNMC have united in front of the emergency ward expressing their solidarity.
Input by Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
18:06 (IST)
'Poor suffering amidst doctors' strike'
The rally has now reached Calcutta National Medical College, where a man named Sheikh Panchu with his daughter had arrived at the hospital because Panchu’s son-in-law, Sheikh Sharu, had been in a major accident. While minor first aid was by the hospital staff, the family claimed that no treatment was being carried out. Panchu said that though he supports the cause, he feels the poor are suffering amidst all this.
Bidyut Ghoshal, a shop owner in Sundari Avenue, claimed that his business has suffered since the agitation began.
Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
17:47 (IST)
Doctors' rally reaches Padmapukur
The Kolkata rally, which started from NRS Hospital and will end at Calcutta National Medical College, has reached Padmapukur now. Kajal Krishna Banik, ex-medical secretary of the IMA West Bengal and a current civil servant with the state government, said that there has communication to the administration from the government regarding the matter yet.
By Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
17:38 (IST)
WATCH | Protesters chant anti-Mamata govt slogans at doctors' march in Kolkata
The rally by doctors which began at NRS hospital has reached Cit Road now and has grown to a few thousands. Other than medicos, senior citizens, artists and students have participated in the rally. The crowd is chanting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government.
By Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
17:25 (IST)
Calcutta HC asks Mamata govt to submit reply on steps taken to end impasse
Hearing a PIL on doctors' strike in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Friday gave West Bengal government seven days to respond on issue. The court asked the state what steps were taken by the government to end the impasse. It also said that state will have to put an end to issue and find a solution.
17:22 (IST)
Man says ailing wife, due for operation on Thursday, yet to receive treatment
A man, whose wife has been admitted to IPGMER SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, said that his wife who has stones in her digestive tract was due for operation on Thursday. However, due to the agitation, she is yet to be operated upon.
This is the only hospital in the state which can treat her, he claimed. He appealed to the chief minister to resolve the doctors' issues.
By Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
17:13 (IST)
33 faculty members of Calcutta School Of Tropical Medicine tender resignation
33 members of the faculty Calcutta School Of Tropical Medicine, including the Director and Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principal (MSVP), tendered their resignation in the light of attacks against doctors in the state.
By SS Parveen/101Reporters
17:09 (IST)
Bhobishyoter Bhoot director urges doctors to fight for their rights
Anik Dutta, the director of banned movie Bhobishyoter Bhoot (Ghosts of the Future), spoke to the protesting doctors at NRS Hospital asking them to march to Nabanna (State Secretariat of West Bengal) while urging them to fight for their basic rights. He also mentioned that family members and ministers of the TMC government have also joined the protests.
By Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
17:02 (IST)
Protest march held in Kolkata
Few hundred people have joined the protest march from NRS Hospital to Calcutta National Medical College to express their support to the medical fraternity.
By Puja Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
16:55 (IST)
Bengal BJP writes to CEO over Mamata's remarks on removal of police personnel from hospital
West Bengal BJP has written to the state Chief Electoral Officer after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday at SSKM Hospital that state police was removed from state hospitals during the Lok Sabha election under the direction of Election Commission of India. A copy of the complaint was also sent to the Chief Election Commissioner.
By SS Parveen/101Reporters
16:50 (IST)
WATCH | Junior doctors laud seniors for tendering resignations
Senior doctors who tendered their resignations in Medical College, Kolkata and RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were given rounds of applause by their juniors.
Video from Medical College, Kolkata; procured by Plaban Gupta
16:34 (IST)
175 doctors of IPGMER SSKM tender resignations
175 senior doctors of Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (IPGMER SSKM Hospital), have resigned citing inaction by the administration against their grievances. In the statement, they offered full support to the junior doctors and have urged the state government to work towards better healthcare facilities and to ensure safe workplaces for the doctors.
By SS Parveen and Amita Ghose/101Reporters
16:09 (IST)
24-hours doctors' strike to begin from 6 am on 17 June
At the IMA press conference, one of the representatives of the association said that the doctors' strike will begin at 6 am on 17 June and end at 6 am the next day.
15:51 (IST)
IMA announces nationwide doctors' strike on 17 June
Calling for pan-India protest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a nationwide doctors' strike on Monday (17 June) to protest the attack on an intern at a Kolkata hospital. According to India Today, the top doctors' body has said that no essential medical services should be provided on 17 June and that non-violent protests will continue. "The doctors are asking for security and other minor things, not for the moon. It is doable. We won't back down," the IMA said at a press conference.
15:42 (IST)
Doctors, nurses of Jamalpur Hospital hold silent protest
A silent protest rally was organised by the doctors, nurses and other staff of Jamalpur Hospital of Purba Bardhaman District. They are protesting against the brutal attack on the junior doctors of NRS Hospital in Kolkata, while also demanding security for them at workplace.
By Amita Ghose/101Reporters
15:37 (IST)
3-day-old baby dies due to lack of medical attention
A 3-day-old baby boy died in Sagar Dutt Medical College due to lack of medical attention and unavailability of ventilation system. The father of the infant, Abhijit Mullick broke into tears while leaving the hospital premises with the dead body of the baby. "He needed medical assistance. I have taken him to so many hospitals. No one helped. What was his fault? This strike has taken away life of my child," he said.
By Amita Ghosh/101Reporters
15:21 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee says all the media attention will make me stronger, alleges impostor posing as doctor giving bytes to media
At the meeting in North 24 Paraganas, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the doctor, Dilip Giri is not a junior doctor and has been posing as one and giving quotes to the media. She also said that this media attention on her is only going to make her stronger.
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
15:17 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee attends public meeting in Norh 24 Parganas as patients languish in absece of proper healthcare facilities
On the day of the protest by doctors in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attending a meeting at North 24 Parganas. Trinamool Congress lost the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat to BJP’s Arjun Singh in the recently concluded elections.
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
15:15 (IST)
Calcutta HC reminds medicos of Hippocratic Oath, asks West Bengal govt to resolve issue amicably
The Chief Justice, during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), reminded the striking doctors of the 'Hippocratic Oath' they take to ensure the welfare of all patients. It also asked the state government to ensure the doctors' security and resolve the matter amicably. The bench fixed 21 June for further hearing of the petition.
14:53 (IST)
17 faculty members of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital resign citing inability to treat patients
17 doctors of the National Medical College, Kolkata, have tendered their resignation to the Director of Medical Education, Department of Health and Family Welfare (Govt of West Bengal), citing the fact that they are unable to provide care and service to the patients.
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
14:47 (IST)
Left, Congress delegation to meet Governor KN Tripathi
The Left and Congress delegation will meet Keshari Nath Tripathi, Governor of West Bengal, at 4.30 pm today to draw his attention towards the doctors’ protest and strike. State Congress president Somen Mitra and others are protesting at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
14:37 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee's nephew joins agitation of doctors
Mamata’s nephew Abesh — son of the chief minister’s brother Kartick — was one of those who led a march by a team of junior doctors from KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur towards NRS Medical College and Hospital. Abesh is a student of KPC Medical College, from where Shabba has graduated.
When Mamata was asked by vernacular channels to react to these comments, she said: "Don’t ask me these personal questions. They are children. Children get emotional. They do things on the basis of those emotions. They can. Please don’t drag me down to the level of criticising children. Let them."
Image by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
14:24 (IST)
More reports of mass resignations filter in
While 16 doctors belonging to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, submitted their resignation in response to the prevailing situation today, two others from North Bengal Medical College & Hospital, Darjeeling resigned over violence against doctors in the state. The total number of resignations is being pegged around 85 since the protests broke out on Monday.
14:24 (IST)
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar sit on protest as patients languish as hospital battles staff shortage
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have been sitting in protest since today morning, extending solidarity with the growing violence against junior doctors at multiple hospitals in West Bengal. Members of Resident Doctors' Association were seen wearing helmets while some others bandaged their heads and hands, as a mark of protest, holding placards reading, "Save the Saviours”, “We are here to save ...Not to get killed”.
The OPD here is badly affected and patients are seen standing in long queues to get treated by other faculty members of the institution who have taken over the OPD. However, the emergency services is not affected. Over 2,000 patients visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar every day.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
14:15 (IST)
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar sit on protest as patients languish as hospital battles staff shortage
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have been sitting in protest since today morning, extending solidarity with the growing violence against junior doctors at multiple hospitals in West Bengal. Members of Resident Doctors' Association were seen wearing helmets while some others bandaged their heads and hands, as a mark of protest, holding placards reading, "Save the Saviours”, “We are here to save ...Not to get killed”.
The OPD here is badly affected and patients are seen standing in long queues to get treated by other faculty members of the institution who have taken over the OPD. However, the emergency services is not affected. Over 2,000 patients visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar every day.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
14:05 (IST)
Doctors at Silchar Medical College say issue not related to any specific community
As doctors all over the country have come in support of the young doctor in Kolkata and are protesting against the brutal attacks against doctors, Dr Nilanjana Choudhury, Department of Microbiology at Silchar Medical College & Hospital, said that it is not a matter of religion or community which dictated the attack against the young doctor at NRS Hospital in Kolkata. While citing the abuse and attacks against doctors, she urges West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the working conditions of doctors should be safe and secure.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101Reporters
14:02 (IST)
Calcutta HC refuses to pass interim order on medicos' protest, asks West Bengal govt to mediate
Reports say that the Calcutta High Court has refused to pass an interim order against the striking doctors. The court has instead asked the state government to hold talks with the doctors and persuade them to return to work.
13:29 (IST)
Calcutta HC to hear plea against striking doctors
A formal complaint was lodged on Thursday with the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) seeking immediate intervention and to take exemplary disciplinary action against the striking doctors as held by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court. A new PIL filed by People for Better Treatment (PBT) against the ongoing doctors’ strike will also be heard by the Chief Justice bench at Calcutta High Court today, according to PBT president Dr Kunal Saha.
Syeda Shabana/101Reporters
13:07 (IST)
80 medicos mass resign from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, demand Mamata's unconditional apology
Intensifying the protest, at least 80 doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital submit mass resignation. They are demanding an unconditional apology of CM Mamata Banerjee for her statement yesterday, News18 reported
13:06 (IST)
Mass protest in Silchar Medical College and Hospital in solidarity with the attack against doctor in West Bengal
A press statement by the Post Graduate Trainee Association there says they are "appalled at the insensitivity being demonstrated by the WB government on the plight of doctors. We also want to let the Central Govt. know that it is time to wakeup. We doctors are tired and fed up of being repeatedly beaten, bruised and brutalized at our place of work."
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101Reporters
12:29 (IST)
Healthcare services in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Varanasi likely to be hit as protests fan out
Medical services at several hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Telangana, Banaras, are expected to be delayed as doctors from the following hospitals are taking part in the nationwide protest against the attacks on junior doctors in NRS Medical College, West Bengal.
12:22 (IST)
Nepal doctors' body expresses solidarity with West Bengal medicos, condemns violence
Condemning the violence in West Bengal against doctors, Young Doctors Association of Nepal has supported protest of IMA. YDA has requested the Indian government to provide a safe and secure environment for doctors so they can provide their best services to mankind.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters
12:18 (IST)
Hold symbolic protest only, Union health minister tells doctors
Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to striking doctors across the country to hold only symbolic protests. He told ANI, "I’d like to assure all doctors that the government is committed towards their safety. I appeal to doctors to hold symbolic protests only and continue to carry out their duties."
12:16 (IST)
Filmamker Aparna Sen joins protest, urges Mamata Banerjee to hold talks with doctors
Aparna Sen who is visiting the striking doctors at NRS said, “I would like to request the Chief Minister to please come here and talk to the junior doctors. If you felt bad with someone’s behaviour, please forgive them. They are small children and future doctors; being elder to them, you should come here and talk to them. You head the health ministry. Don’t you think that you should come here and talk to these junior doctors. My earnest request to you to meet them here without any condition. Do you think that it will be good for Bengal if they will leave our state.”
Input by Syeda Shabana/101Reporters
12:11 (IST)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan meets delegation of medicos, urges them to resume duty
Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned the violence against doctors in Kolkata and urged patients and their attendants to exercise restraint. The minister met a delegation of doctors from the AIIMS Resident Doctor Association and said he will take up the matter of doctors' security with all chief ministers and asked the doctors to ensure that essential services to the people are not disrupted
11:56 (IST)
11:55 (IST)
Medicos stir in West Bengal enters day 4; crucial services disrupted
Junior doctors in West Bengal continued with their agitation for the fourth day Friday, hampering regular services in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals, and a number of private hospitals. Emergency services were available at only one or two hospitals, including Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata
11:48 (IST)
Kerala doctors express solidarity with West Bengal doctors
11:46 (IST)
''Deeply ashamed': TMC minister's daughter joins volley of voices against West Bengal govt, expresses solidarity with medicos
Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's daughter, a doctor, has come up with strong criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the ongoing doctors' strike and said medicos have the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work.
"As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," Shabba Hakim said on Facebook.
11:36 (IST)
Delhi Medical Association calls for bandh in National Capital
Delhi Medical Association (DMA) calls for a 'Medical Bandh' on Friday in the national capital. “It is a call from DMA to all its esteemed members and owners of hospitals, nursing homes and medical establishment in Delhi to keep their establishments closed on June 14, 2019 as it is a Total Medical Bandh. However, emergency services will remain open," Girish Tyagi President, DMA.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters
11:32 (IST)
In Nagpur, doctors march with ‘Save the Saviour’ posters
In Nagpur, resident doctors at the Government Medical College joined the nationwide protest against cases of assault on doctors. They held posters with slogans like 'Save the Saviour' and 'Stand with NRSMCH' outside the college campus.
11:28 (IST)
Watch: Junior doctor demands end to hooliganism at hospitals, says protests necessary because govt failed to provide safe workspace
"The incident that took place in NRS has left our families in anxiety. We feel unsafe too. We junior doctors along with house staff are protesting. We want an end to this hooliganism," said M Thakur from Kalyani Medical College.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
11:20 (IST)
‘We want justice’: Doctors raise slogans at Raipur hospital
Resident doctors at Raipur’s Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital raised slogans of ‘We Want Justice’ as they launched their protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal, ANI reported.
11:18 (IST)
BHU doctors join nationwide protests, shut down OPD services
Resident Doctors of the Institute Of Medical Sciences, BHU Varanasi have showed solidarity toward the attacks on doctors in West Bengal by suspending their services.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
11:09 (IST)
Doctors strike continues in Burdwan Medical College in Kolkata.
Patients and their relatives who queued up at the Burdwan medical college were disappointed to see the OPD services in chais. Reports say a crisis-like situation prevails at the hospital from where at least 20 critical patients have had to been moved to private hospitals since morning. North Bengal Medical college too is on a luckdown. Both emergency and OPD services are shut.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters