Doctors' strike in Bengal: Amid all meyhem, NRS Medical College principal, vice-principal step down

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing strike by the junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay have resigned from their respective posts of the principal and the vice-principal respectively.

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Thursday called for a statewide complete medical bandh on 14 June to protest against the recent assault on Kolkata resident doctors. DMA executive, in its statement, has strongly condemned the brutal violence at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and announced that the entire medical fraternity has expressed solidarity to the seriously injured doctors.

The organisation is ready for agitation to press for strong legislation and strict action against hospital violence, the statement said. This comes nearly four days after a junior doctor at the Kolkata hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on 10 June. The incident has triggered protests from doctors in government hospitals across the country, demanding a safe working environment for medical practitioners.

