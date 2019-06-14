Doctors' strike: I appeal to Mamata Banerjee with folded hands to not make this a prestige issue, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Taking note of the ongoing nationwide doctors strike over violence against doctors in West Bengal, Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to not make this an issue of prestige, on Friday.

Vardhan condemned the violence against doctors in Kolkata and urged patients and their attendants to exercise restraint. The minister met a delegation of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Resident Doctor Association and said he will take up the matter of doctors' security with all chief ministers and asked the doctors to ensure that essential services to the people are not disrupted.

"I appeal with folded hands to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to not make this an issue of prestige. Despite getting beaten so badly, doctors only asked her to provide them adequate security and take action against all those behind this as per the law. But, she didn't do this and gave an ultimatum to the doctors after which doctors of West Bengal and across the country got angry and went on strike. If the Chief Minister changes her attitude, then patients will not suffer across India," Harsh Vardhan told ANI.

"Today, I will write a letter to Mamata Banerjee. I will also try to talk to her. I appeal to doctors to hold symbolic protests only and continue to carry out their duties," he added.

Vardhan is also planning to write a letter to all chief ministers and state health ministers regarding the safety of doctors in hospitals.

Doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Soon after, the protest was joined by various government and private medical institutions across India.

