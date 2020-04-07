DMRC Recruitment Result 2020 released: Check merit list for executive and non-executive posts at delhimetrorail.com

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced the DMRC Recruitment Result 2020. The results for the executive and non-executive posts were published on the official website Delhimetrorail.com.

The computer-based recruitment examination was conducted in the month of February. Candidates who have qualified for the next round will have to prepare for document verification, group discussion and interview.

DRMC Recruitment Result 2020: Merit List

DMRC has also released the post-wise merit list for the convenience of the candidates. You can download the merit list by clicking on the categories mentioned below:

CE01- AM/Electrical/Contract - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

CE03- AM/IT/Contract - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE01- AM/Electrical/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE02- AM/S&T/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE03- AM/Civil/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE04- AM/Operations/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE05- AM/Architect/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE06- AM/Traffic/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE07- AM/Stores/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE08- AM/Finance/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE09- AM/Legal/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

DRMC Recruitment Result 2020: Steps to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website of DMRC

Step 2: Click on the ‘career’ section

Step 3: Look for DMRC Recruitment Result 2020

Step 4: Click on the recruitment post you had appeared for

Step 5: Download your result and start preparing for the next round

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.