With monsoon rains flooding Delhi’s low-lying areas, parts of the National Capital were severely affected due to Yamuna’s high water levels. Looking at the scenario, Delhi’s metro services have been the best bet for transporting people to and fro.

As a precaution, metro’s rail authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a speed limit of 30kmph for trains crossing the four major metro bridges on the Yamuna. However, now as the Yamuna waters are slowly receding, the imposed speed restrictions have now been removed and all trains are back to running at normal speeds.

Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now. https://t.co/bdMaynnYMy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 15, 2023

As per the earlier post, the rail authority announced speed restrictions on metro bridges. The locations of the bridges based on metro lines are as follows:

Red line: Kashmere Gate – Shastri Park

Blue Line: Indraprastha – Yamuna Bank

Pink Line: Sarai Kale Khan Nizamuddin – Mayur Vihar Phase 1

Magenta Line: Kalindi Kunj – Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 13, 2023

As per another DMRC post, the Delhi metro has emerged as the most accessible mode of transport as rains upended normal life in the national capital. The data is based on July’s first two weeks from 1 to 13 July. The numbers show passenger journeys on weekdays. The number of passengers has crossed the 60 lakh mark on multiple days something witnessed only on Mondays, the first working day of the week.

Delhi Metro has emerged as the most preferred and reliable mode of transport in the wake of record rain witnessed in recent history and Yamuna River flooding the areas along its plain disrupting lives and movement of thousands of people in the month so far. pic.twitter.com/AXOkzJlbrf — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 14, 2023

The first two weeks passenger journeys during weekdays have crossed the 60 lakh mark on multiple days, a phenomenon which is generally witnessed during Mondays only. To read more, visit https://t.co/CGbdbStre6 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 14, 2023

One user wrote: “The last few days Delhi Metro has been the most dependable transport medium. A big shout out to all the employees of Delhi Metro who kept the services running and ensured Delhi keeps moving.”

@OfficialDMRC the last few days Delhi Metro has been the most dependable transport medium. A big shout out to all the employees of Delhi Metro who kept the services running and ensured Delhi keeps moving👍 — sumitsinghss (@sumitsinghss3) July 15, 2023

As per an NDTV report, the river has breached a 45-year record as rising water levels threw life out of gear for over two days. Although the water is receding gradually, coming down to 207.68 meters in the morning, the threat of floods is still not over as parts of Delhi adjoining the river remain flooded.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took cognisance of the matter and announced that work is in progress to open five gates of Yamuna Barrage to let water flow back. He cautioned people to stay alert and help others.