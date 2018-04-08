DMK to support shutdown called by PMK on 11 April to demand Cauvery Management Board

Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin on Sunday said his party will extend support to the shutdown called by the PMK on 11 April. It will also stage black flag protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on 12 April.

The PMK has called for the shutdown demanding that the Central government constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC).

In a statement issued, Stalin said PMK founder S Ramadoss had requested the support of all political parties for the strike.

The DMK leader said his party was of the view that the united voice of Tamil Nadu in respect of Cauvery river water should be heard by the Centre.

As a result, the DMK would extend its support to Wednesday's shutdown strike, Stalin said.

A shutdown called by the DMK on 5 April derailed normal life in the state.

Stalin, who is leading the Cauvery Rights Retrieval March, said black flags would be shown to Modi when he comes to inaugurate the DefExpo 2018 on 12 April.

Speaking in a village in Thanjavur district on Sunday, Stalin said apart from showing black flags, people should also wear black shirts on that day and fly black flags atop their houses to show their agony over the Cauvery issue.

The Supreme Court on 16 February reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water from 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which was less than the 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007, while Karnataka's share of water was increased by 14.75 TMC.

The court also ordered the Central government to set up the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks of its order, but the government failed to do so within the deadline that ended on 29 March.

Following this, the DMK and its allies have been holding protests in Tamil Nadu.