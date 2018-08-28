DMK says 248 cadres died of 'shock' after Karunanidhi's demise, announces Rs 2 lakh solatium for affected families

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday said as many as 248 party workers died, 'shocked' by the death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to their families.

After knowing about the hospitalisation and failing health of Karunanidhi and later his death, 248 party workers died, a resolution adopted at the party general council meeting said.

Condoling their deaths, DMK said,"this general council resolves to provide a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each totalling Rs 4.96 crore to their families."

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on 7 August in Chennai in a private hospital, after prolonged illness.