DMK party meet LIVE updates: MK Stalin says,

DMK party meet latest updates: "I have lost not only my leader but also my father. I have been holding a series of meetings with party leaders, through which I informed them of the need to be united. When my father was alive, it was my dream to form a government. When he was fighting for his life, doctors treating him were worrying that our dream was not being fulfilled", MK Stalin said addressing the party gathering.
The DMK on Tuesday held a meeting of its executive committee to condole the death of party president M Karunanidhi. All members of the committee were asked to participate in the meeting without fail which began at 10 am at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
The meeting's agenda was to condole the death of Karunanidhi, a release issued by party general secretary K Anbazhagan said. A similar meeting was held when party founder and former chief minister CN Annadurai passed away in 1969, a party leader said.
DMK working president MK Stalin had earlier held a meeting with party general secretary K Anbazhagan. A party leader said the executive meeting might consider a date for holding the general council meet, which is likely to elevate Stalin as the DMK President.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su Thirunavukkarasar backed the demand for posthumously conferring "Bharat Ratna" on Karunanidhi. In a statement, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the departed leader in view of services to the people as a five-time chief minister and contribution to the Indian polity. Earlier on Monday, DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva made the demand in the Upper House.
Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 12:46 PM
Highlights
I was made the working president and I have been working with all along: Stalin
Addressing the emergency executive meeting, DMK working president MK Stalin says, "I was made the working president and I have been working with all along." Cadres must work together for the development of the party. We wanted to form the government when Kalaignar was alive, says Stalin.
Stalin addresses DMK workers, says party has lost our leader but I have lost my father as well
DMK calls an emergency executive meeting and says, "Party has lost our leader but I have lost the leader as well as my father."
