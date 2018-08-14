DMK party meet LIVE updates: MK Stalin says,

DMK party meet latest updates: "I have lost not only my leader but also my father. I have been holding a series of meetings with party leaders, through which I informed them of the need to be united. When my father was alive, it was my dream to form a government. When he was fighting for his life, doctors treating him were worrying that our dream was not being fulfilled", MK Stalin said addressing the party gathering.

The DMK on Tuesday held a meeting of its executive committee to condole the death of party president M Karunanidhi. All members of the committee were asked to participate in the meeting without fail which began at 10 am at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

The meeting's agenda was to condole the death of Karunanidhi, a release issued by party general secretary K Anbazhagan said. A similar meeting was held when party founder and former chief minister CN Annadurai passed away in 1969, a party leader said.

DMK working president MK Stalin had earlier held a meeting with party general secretary K Anbazhagan. A party leader said the executive meeting might consider a date for holding the general council meet, which is likely to elevate Stalin as the DMK President.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su Thirunavukkarasar backed the demand for posthumously conferring "Bharat Ratna" on Karunanidhi. In a statement, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the departed leader in view of services to the people as a five-time chief minister and contribution to the Indian polity. Earlier on Monday, DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva made the demand in the Upper House.