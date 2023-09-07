'DMK means Dengue Malaria Kosu (mosquito)': TN BJP chief K Annamalai hits out at Udhayanidhi for Sanatan Dharma remark

The controversy erupted over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks against Sanatan Dharma seems to be never-ending as the BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai attacked the DMK equating the party with Dengue, Malaria and Kosu (Mosquito).

K Annamalai issued a video Thursday saying that DMK stands for dengue, malaria and kosu (mosquito) and they need to be eradicated.

“If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK. D – Dengue, M – Malaria, K – Kosu Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK. Here is my detailed rebuttal to TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl’s press statement today,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DMK party leaders have been continuing to make controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Even as the Udhayanidhi’s remarks against Sanatan Dharma have not simmered down, another minister of the party A Raja Thursday said Sanatana Dharma should be compared to diseases having social stigma, like HIV and leprosy.

Earlier today, his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin finally broke silence on Udhayanidhi’s remark where he said, “He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs.”

“Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that ‘Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts’,” he added.