DMK corporator seen kicking woman in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur; arrested, suspended from party's primary membership

A CCTV video footage shared by news agency ANI, has brought to light a horrific incident involving now-former DMK corporator Selvakumar, where he is seen mercilessly hitting a woman inside a beauty parlour in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur.

#WATCH Former DMK Corporator Selvakumar hits a woman at a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur. The incident took place on 25th May' 18. He has been arrested by the police and has been suspended from primary membership of the party (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/B623qaLc0k — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

The incident took place on 25 May, 2018 — although the video only came to light on Thursday — and the politician has since been arrested by the police and suspended from primary membership of the party, ANI reported. However, social media users are now demanding stricter action against the corporator.

In the video, Selvakumar can be seen repeatedly kicking a woman, in the presence of three other women in the parlour. The other women try to stop him but he shrugs them off and continues hitting the woman.

DMK members, including party chief MK Stalin, have yet to comment on the incident.