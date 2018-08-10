DMER Maharashtra NEET 2018 2nd round of counseling revised schedule released on dmer.org

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has released the revised schedule for DMER Maharashtra NEET 2018 2nd round of counseling for state quota MBBS/BDS seats on its official website, dmer.org.

As per the schedule, DMER will declare the list of selected candidates of the 2nd round on Sunday, 12 August. The candidates who are selected after the second round will have time till 18 August to join the respective college.

The list of selected candidates for 1st Mop Up round will be declared on 21 August. The last date for joining the respective college after the first mop up round is 26 August.

The vacant MBBS seats to be surrendered to respective Private colleges will be announced on 27th August 2018 and the cut of date of MBBS admission process is 31 August. The 2nd mop up list for BDS seats only will be declared on 6 September and selected candidates will need to join the allotted college on or before 11 September.

According to NDTV, a student may need to submit the following documents at the time of admission:

- Admit card of NEET UG 2018

- Copy of Online Application Form (Latest) filled on dmer.org.

- NEET-UG 2018 Mark sheet

- Nationality certificate issued by District Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate

- Competent Authority for the issue of such certificate/valid Indian passport /School Leaving Certificate of HSC/12th

- Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as 'Indian'.

- Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/ Addl. District Magistrate or Competent

- HSC (or equivalent) examination mark sheet

- SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate

- Aadhar Card

- Medical fitness certificate (Annexure - H)

Candidates can also check the complete schedule here.