The last date to apply is 29 April up to 5 pm

The Directorate of Research & Medical Education (DME), Punjab has started the recruitment of doctors for 184 Senior Resident posts at the Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, and Amritsar. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website punjabmedicaleducation.org to check the eligibility criteria and other important details. The last date to apply is 29 April up to 5 pm.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Visit http://punjabmedicaleducation.org/ On the homepage, go to the ‘Notification’ section Now, click on the Online Application Form Fill the application with all the required information and submit Save a copy. If required, take a printout

Here’s the direct link to the application form

Number of Vacancies:

GMC Patiala: 91

GMC Amritsar: 93

Candidates should fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Doctors With Rural Service Experience

The candidate must have completed the probation period Completed at least 2 years of rural service in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab The maximum age limit is 40 years Must have a NOC from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab

PCMS without Rural Doctors

Three years experience working for the Government They must have completed the probation period The maximum age limit is 40 years Must have a NOC from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab

PCMS Doctors with Less Experience

They must have completed the probation period The maximum age limit is 40 years Must have a NOC from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab

Other PCMS Doctors and Doctors Working Under National Health Mission (NHM)

PCMS doctors who do not qualify for the above categories but have been given NOC by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab Doctors Working for NHM who have been given NOC by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab

Freshers who are below 40 years can also apply.