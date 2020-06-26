DME Assam Recruitment 2020: 609 vacancies of staff nurse and ICU Technician open; apply at dme.assam.gov.in before 15 July

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam recruitment 2020 is being conducted to fill a total of 609 vacant posts for Grade-III (Technical). Of the total vacancies, 484 posts are for Staff Nurse (Critical Care), while the remaining 125 is for ICU Technician.

The Office of the Director of Medical Education, Government of Assam has released a notification for the recruitment of Grade-III (Technical) posts under the establishment of Medical College Hospitals of the state on its official website - dme.assam.gov.in.

Willing and eligible candidates can register themselves on the website from 30 June. The last date to submit the online application is till midnight of 15 July.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam recruitment 2020 is being conducted to fill a total of 609 vacant posts for Grade-III (Technical). Of the total vacancies, 484 posts are for Staff Nurse (Critical Care), while the remaining 125 is for ICU Technician.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for the posts should not be less than 18 years and not above 38 years as on 1 January 2020.

There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for different reserved categories as per the existing government rules and regulations.

Minimum educational qualification:

Staff Nurse (Critical Care): Candidates applying for the post should have passed BSc. Nursing passed from any nursing college/ institution recognised by the lndian Nursing Council and have registered with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council. ICU Technician: Those applying for the post should have passed HSSLC (Sc.) or have equivalent Diploma in ICU Technician course from Government, recognised institute.

Candidates who will be finalised for the post will be paid between Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 60,500.

Staff Nurse (critical Care) will get a grade pay of Rs. 8,700, while ICU Technical will be getting grade pay of Rs. 6,200.

As per a report by The Times of India, applicants will have to produce documents in original at the time of document verification and photocopies of all certificates are to be submitted.

The documents include - two passport size colour photographs (uploaded during submission of online application form), HSLC admit card or birth certificate for age proof, all mark sheets and pass certificates, Nursing Council Registration Certificate (wherever applicable), caste certificate (wherever applicable), Divyaang certificate (wherever applicable), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate (wherever applicable) and permanent resident certificate.