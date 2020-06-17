DME AP Recruitment 2020: Andhra Pradesh invites applications for 737 Assistant Professor posts; candidates can apply from 19 June on dme.ap.nic.in

DME AP Recruitment 2020 | The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Andhra Pradesh has released an official notification for the recruitment of 737 Assistant Professors in Andhra Pradesh Medical Education Services through direct and lateral entry on its official website.

The online application process will commence on 19 June. Willing and eligible candidates can submit the application on or before 18 July on dme.ap.nic.in.

Of the total vacancies, DME AP recruitment 2020 seeks to fill 442 posts of Assistant Professors by direct recruitment, and 295 for lateral entry.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates belonging to the General or OC category should not have completed 42 years as on 1 June 2020. For SC/ST/BC categories candidates, the age limit is 47 years while for ex-service men it is 50 years.

A report by Hindustan Times mentions that candidates belonging to the BC/OC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500, while SC/ST applicants will need to register themselves by paying Rs 1,000.

If fees are not paid, the application of the person will not be accepted.

Pay scale: According to the notification, during the probation period of three years, selected candidates will get a consolidated pay of Rs 70,000 per month. After the enforcement of 7th UGC pay scale in the state, candidates will get Rs 92,000 per month.

After completion of the probation period, regular scale of pay shall be applicable.

For further details, regarding the DME AP recruitment 2020, candidates can visit the official website dme.ap.nic.in