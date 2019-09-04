DK Shivakumar Arrest LIVE Updates: ED seeks one week's time to submit objections to Congress leader's bail plea

DK Shivakumar Arrest LATEST Updates: Karnataka Congress has called a state-wide protest on Wednesday after the arrest of party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. According to The Indian Express, the bandh is to be effective in Ramanagara and Kanakapura only and security has been beefed up near Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence and around BJP offices in these two places. Schools, colleges and offices are functioning normally in Bengaluru as there is not bandh in the city but Bengaluru-Mysore traffic will be affected. There also have been reports of stone-pelting at Kanakapura depot by angry Shivakumar supporters. According to ANI, the police control room of Ramanagar has been informed to not let KSRTC buses operate on Wednesday till they give clearance. Buses were even targeted in Malavalli, Kanakapura and Channapatna. Earlier, KSRTC PRO said, "We are monitoring the situation. Directed divisional officers to take action of services' suspension based on the local situation. Activated control room and advised the divisional officers. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee expressed its support for the party leader, saying "Congress stands firmly with DKS and will fight this legally and politically."

Despite full cooperation in investigation @DKShivakumar is arrested by ED. This is political vendetta & High handed tactics against @INCIndia by @BJP4India Congress stands firmly with DKS & will fight this legally & politically. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 3, 2019

Yediyurappa also reacted to the arrest, saying that law will take its own course and said he would be the happiest if the former minister came clear, reported India Today. The ED on Tuesday evening arrested Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The Congress leader needs to be put through custodial interrogation and hence was arrested, PTI quoted officials as saying. The ED will produce Shivakumar before a court in New Delhi on Wednesday to seek his custody. In his first reaction following the arrest, Shivakumar alleged vendetta politics and "congratulated" the BJP for "finally being successful in their mission of arresting me". He also appealed to his partymen and well-wishers not to be disheartened and asserted that he had done nothing illegal.

I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

Shivakumar's supporters, who gathered in large numbers outside the ED office in Delhi, raised slogans and tried to prevent probe officials from taking him for a procedural medical check-up after his arrest on Tuesday.

Delhi: Ruckus outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office as supporters of Congress leader DK Shivakumar gather in large numbers. He has been arrested by the agency, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). pic.twitter.com/v7Kg7dm2IG — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

On 29 August, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018. Later that night, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on 30 August, following which he was interrogated for four days. The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he had not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency. "It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said. With inputs from agencies