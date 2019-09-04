DK Shivakumar Arrest LIVE Updates: ED seeks one week's time to submit objections to Congress leader's bail plea

DK Shivakumar Arrest LATEST Updates: Karnataka Congress has called a state-wide protest on Wednesday after the arrest of party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. According to The Indian Express, the bandh is to be effective in Ramanagara and Kanakapura only and security has been beefed up near Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence and around BJP offices in these two places. Schools, colleges and offices are functioning normally in Bengaluru as there is not bandh in the city but Bengaluru-Mysore traffic will be affected. There also have been reports of stone-pelting at Kanakapura depot by angry Shivakumar supporters. According to ANI, the police control room of Ramanagar has been informed to not let KSRTC buses operate on Wednesday till they give clearance. Buses were even targeted in Malavalli, Kanakapura and Channapatna. Earlier, KSRTC PRO said, "We are monitoring the situation. Directed divisional officers to take action of services' suspension based on the local situation. Activated control room and advised the divisional officers. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee expressed its support for the party leader, saying "Congress stands firmly with DKS and will fight this legally and politically."
Despite full cooperation in investigation @DKShivakumar is arrested by ED.
This is political vendetta & High handed tactics against @INCIndia by @BJP4India Congress stands firmly with DKS & will fight this legally & politically. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 3, 2019
Yediyurappa also reacted to the arrest, saying that law will take its own course and said he would be the happiest if the former minister came clear, reported India Today. The ED on Tuesday evening arrested Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The Congress leader needs to be put through custodial interrogation and hence was arrested, PTI quoted officials as saying. The ED will produce Shivakumar before a court in New Delhi on Wednesday to seek his custody. In his first reaction following the arrest, Shivakumar alleged vendetta politics and "congratulated" the BJP for "finally being successful in their mission of arresting me". He also appealed to his partymen and well-wishers not to be disheartened and asserted that he had done nothing illegal.
I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal.
I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019
Shivakumar's supporters, who gathered in large numbers outside the ED office in Delhi, raised slogans and tried to prevent probe officials from taking him for a procedural medical check-up after his arrest on Tuesday.
Delhi: Ruckus outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office as supporters of Congress leader DK Shivakumar gather in large numbers. He has been arrested by the agency, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). pic.twitter.com/v7Kg7dm2IG
— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019
On 29 August, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018. Later that night, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on 30 August, following which he was interrogated for four days. The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he had not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency. "It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said. With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 17:34:48 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:27 (IST)
DK Shivakumar moves a bail application through lawyer
Explaining the case, Singhvi said it started with an income tax search in August 2017 and a complaint by the department in June 2018. "The remand application itself says income tax and this is the offence with respect to which money laundering is done," Singhvi said.
The High Court has stayed the entire process arising from this complaint under Income Tax Act on 20 August, Singhvi argued. He added that the matter was listed for hearing today and the stay would continue til 17 September. "Substantive offence and proceedings are stayed," he argued.
17:17 (IST)
DK Shivakumar not at flight risk, says lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Abhishek Manu Singhvi arguing on behalf of DK Shivakumar said that the remand application was signed right under the "nose of the court" after the ASG arrived with it.
He said that the senior Congress leader has been investigated for 33-34 hours and that he did not abscond and is not at flight risk. "Unless you show that something startling and new has happened, there cannot be a remand," Singhvi said.
17:07 (IST)
ASG places "reason to believe" before Judge
ASG Natraj argued that DK Shivakumar has made conscious efforts to misguide the investigation. Placing the investigation material before the Bench, he says that the "reason to believe" that he has committed the offence of money laundering has already been placed before the Judge, along with the materials on which it is based.
16:55 (IST)
Income Tax investigation revealed incriminating evidence against DK Shivakumar, says ASG
ASG Natraj told the court that proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 44 crore were found in DK Shivkumar's possession through income tax raids. "Income Tax investigation and statement of various witness have revealed incriminating evidence against DK Shivakumar," Natraj said.
He also said that the Congress leader's family members' assets saw an exponential growth and that his custody is necessary to determine how the proceeds of crime are parked with Shivakumar. "His custodial interrogation is necessary to unearth the modus operandi..Some facts are still in his personal knowledge," Natraj said.
16:21 (IST)
DK Shivakumar has been produced before CBI Special Judge Kuhar
ASG KM Nataraj, representing the Enforcement Directorated, asks for 14 days of custody of the Congress leader. He also said that the extension of custody is necessary since DK Shivakumar is not cooperating with the investigation, even though he appeared after being issued summons.
16:19 (IST)
DK Shivakumar was presented before a special court after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday