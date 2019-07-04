DJs to play only bhajans at Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh; 'no filmy songs allowed,' orders CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that DJs will be allowed during 'Kanwar Yatra' if they play 'bhajan' and not filmy songs. The decision was taken in a meeting held with the administration and police department at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.

"DJs will not be banned during the 'Kanwar Yatra' but they should only play 'bhajans'. No filmy song is allowed," an official statement from CMO's office read. Earlier on being asked about the ban on DJs during 'Kanwar Yatra as it generates noise, Adityanath had asserted that till loudspeakers are not banned in every place of worship, the 'Kanwar Yatra' will continue in the usual way.

He said when officials conveyed him about the use of DJs during the 'Kanwar Yatra', he told them to ensure that no sound emanates from any place of worship. The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The 'kanwaris' (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of river Ganga.

