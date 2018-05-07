You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

DJ stabs 28-year-old man to death after pub brawl in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area; accused arrested

India PTI May 07, 2018 11:37:06 IST

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a disc jockey in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area following a quarrel over playing of a song, police said.

Represenational image. Reuters

Represenational image. Reuters

The incident took place around midnight in a restaurant at club road between a group comprising nine persons and restaurant staff over playing of a song, Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (West), said.

The victim, Vijay Deep, received stab wounds and was attacked by one Deepak (25), he added. Deepak, hailing from Uttarakhand, lives in Burari. He was arrested on Monday, the DCP said.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 11:37 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores