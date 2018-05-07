DJ stabs 28-year-old man to death after pub brawl in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area; accused arrested

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a disc jockey in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area following a quarrel over playing of a song, police said.

The incident took place around midnight in a restaurant at club road between a group comprising nine persons and restaurant staff over playing of a song, Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (West), said.

The victim, Vijay Deep, received stab wounds and was attacked by one Deepak (25), he added. Deepak, hailing from Uttarakhand, lives in Burari. He was arrested on Monday, the DCP said.