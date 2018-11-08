You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Diwali across India: Narendra Modi celebrates festival with soldiers; firecrackers burst beyond SC time frame

India FP Staff Feb 23, 2019 15:21:54 IST

Earthen lamps dotted houses and lights decked up buildings as people celebrated Diwali amid some restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on bursting of firecrackers. AP

Earthen lamps dotted houses and lights decked up buildings as people celebrated Diwali amid restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on the bursting of firecrackers. AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat joined soldiers Wednesday on the occasion. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and army chief General Bipin Rawat joined soldiers Wednesday on the occasion. PTI

Modi celebrated his Diwali with Army and ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border, saying their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights is enabling the strength of the nation. PTI

Modi celebrated his Diwali with army and ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border, saying their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights is enabling the strength of the nation. PTI

Sitharaman celebrated the occasion with Army personnel in remote posts in Arunachal Pradesh near the Sino-India border. PTI

Sitharaman celebrated the occasion with Army personnel in remote posts in Arunachal Pradesh near the Sino-India border. PTI

Ram Ki Paidi, the centre stage of Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya where South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was the chief guest, dazzled with illuminated temples on the riverfront and several people visited it in the evening to celebrate Diwali. PTI

Ram Ki Paidi, the centre stage of Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya where South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was the chief guest, dazzled with illuminated temples on the riverfront and several people visited it in the evening to celebrate Diwali. PTI

Draped in an elegant saree, Kim Jung soaked in Diwali festivities in Ayodhya much to the delight of the people of this pilgrim town. The Korean First Lady Tuesday got a taste of Diwali as she was treated to a dazzling display of earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi, where a record over 3 lakh 'diyas' were lit up in front of her. PTI

Draped in an elegant saree, Kim soaked in Diwali festivities in Ayodhya much to the delight of the people of this pilgrim town. The Korean First Lady Tuesday got a taste of Diwali as she was treated to a dazzling display of earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi, where a record over 3 lakh diyas were lit in front of her. PTI

In the national capital, a thick haze engulfed the city Wednesday night with the air quality deteriorating to the "very poor" category as Delhiites continued to burst firecrackers long after the deadline set by the Supreme Court, the authorities said. Eyeing rising pollution levels in cities across the country, the Supreme Court last month said people can burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. PTI

In the National Capital, a thick haze engulfed the city on Wednesday night with the air quality deteriorating to the "very poor" category as Delhiites continued to burst firecrackers long after the deadline set by the Supreme Court, the authorities said. Eyeing rising pollution levels in cities across the country, the Supreme Court last month said people can burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. PTI

The Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh shrine in Amritsar, was illuminated with a newly-installed special lighting system and traditional 'diyas'. It witnessed a huge rush of devotees who took a dip in its holy tank and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum and Akal Takht. PTI

The Golden Temple was illuminated with a newly-installed special lighting system and traditional diyas. It witnessed a huge rush of devotees who took a dip in its holy tank and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum and Akal Takht. PTI

diwali 1

Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar was beautifully decorated on the occasion of Diwali on Tuesday. PTI

diwali6

Indian Hindu businessmen performs a ritual in the 'Chopda Pujan' (the worshipping of account books) during Diwali at Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 15:21:54 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores