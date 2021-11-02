Diwali is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Ram returned home after vanquishing the demon Ravan. This year it will be celebrated on 4 November

As the festival of Diwali approaches, most people are gearing up to prepare a luxurious feast for the joyous occasion. Every year, people prepare a variety of mouth-watering sweet and savoury dishes for the festival of lights.

Diwali is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Ram returned home after vanquishing the demon Ravan. This year it will be celebrated on 4 November.

Here’s a look at some of the popular traditional recipes that you can try this year:

Mohanthal:

A fudge-like dessert made from gram flour. The festive recipe is surprisingly easy to make and remains a perfect addition to your plates this Diwali.

Samosa:

No one can say no to samosas. The triangular pastry stuffed with potatoes, or any other filling, is a treat any day of the year. However, during Diwali, the dish is even more popular in parties and gatherings.

Kheer:

The sweet dessert include basmati rice that has been simmered in milk and sugar, with a variety of dry fruits such as cashews, almonds and so on. The sweet is garnished with saffron to give it a fragrant touch.

Kaju Katli:

Diwali feels incomplete without these diamond shaped sweets. Whether store-bought or made at home, no one can ignore kaju katlis during the festival of lights.

Dal ki Kachori:

This offers the perfect savoury counterpoint to the many desserts that are staple during Diwali. The puffed flaky pastry with a spicy filling of lentils or other food items, is popular among people, especially when eaten with green chutney or sauce.

Nimki or Namak Pare:

Can anyone forget this savoury snack? The diamond shaped savoury snack is a favourite during Diwali and adds some spice to your plates.

Aloo tikki:

A potato patty that is mainly stuffed with spices and lentils, aloo tikkis are a must-have during the festive season. Served with some chutney, yogurt and more spices or onions, the dish is a compulsory addition to your plates on Diwali.

Gulab jamun:

No one can ignore gulab jamuns during any festival, let alone Diwali. The round sweet dipped in sugary syrup is one of the most popular dishes this festive season.

Ragi coconut ladoo:

A comfort snack for the upcoming winter, this ladoo made from ragi flour, shredded coconut and jaggery, adds a healthy twist to your plates while ensuring that you are having something sweet on the joyous occasion.