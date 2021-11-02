Diwali 2021: Puja timing, muhurat, significance; here's everything you need to know

On this special day, families worship Goddess Lakshmi, who is the Goddess of wealth. Devotees believe that if they perform the special puja they will be blessed with health, wealth, and prosperity

One of the most auspicious and biggest festivals celebrated by Hindus, Diwali, is just around the corner. Also known as Deepavali, the festival is observed and grandly celebrated across the globe. This special festival signifies peace and joy, along with victory of good over evil and not to forget even light over darkness.

Being one of the most symbolic Hindu festivals, almost all communities in the country celebrate it with much interest and passion. Days before this festival, people clean and wash their homes, many even decorate every corner of their house with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers and rangolis as well as candles.

On this special day, families worship Goddess Lakshmi, who is the Goddess of wealth. Devotees believe that if they perform the special puja they will be blessed with health, wealth, and prosperity.

When will Diwali be celebrated this year?

As per the Hindu Lunar calendar, Diwali is observed on the 15th day of the Kartik month. So, this year, the festival of lights - Deepavali will fall on 4 November (Thursday).

Puja timing and muhurat:

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to conduct Lakshmi Puja at homes, offices or shops will begin at 6:09 pm and it will end at 8:04 pm. Meanwhile, the duration of the puja will be 1 hour 56 minutes.

Furthermore, the Amavasya Tithi on Diwali (4 November) will commence at 6:03 am and end at 2:44 am on 5 November.

Significance:

Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and the abolition of negativity and doubts from our lives. Apart from being the festival of lights, it is a celebration of prosperity in which people share gifts to their loved ones. This grand festival sends out a message of illuminating one’s inner selves with positivity and clarity.

On their way back, people of Ayodhya celebrated their victory with great enthusiasm and love. In order to show respect and adoration towards the three, people lit rows of lamps and diyas outside their homes. Till date, this tradition has continued and is also being celebrated as the festival of lights.