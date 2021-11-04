Diwali 2021: Here's how the festival of lights is celebrated in different parts of India

Diwali is spread across five days in North India and begins with Dhanteras. People buy items made of metal, ornaments, gold, and silver on Dhanteras as it is considered auspicious and also wards off bad luck

Diwali is one of India’s most popular Hindu festivals and it marks the triumph of good over evil, peace over joy, and light over darkness. The week-long festival is celebrated with much pomp throughout the country as people light up every corner of their homes and pray for good fortune and prosperity.

The festival of lights is celebrated across different regions in the country and finds resonance and retelling in multiple ways, with intriguing mythological events. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on 4 November and we bring to you the customs and traditions of Diwali from different parts of our country.

Diwali in North India

Diwali is spread across five days in North India and begins with Dhanteras. People buy items made of metal, ornaments, gold, and silver on Dhanteras as it is considered auspicious and also wards off bad luck. Dhanteras is followed by Choti Diwali, where people decorate their houses and pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The next day is celebrated as Diwali followed by Govardhan Puja and the last day in North India is dedicated to the brother-sister bond, known as Bhai-Dooj.

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Diwali festivities begin with the grand Ganga aarti where numerous lamps float on the surface of the river Ganges. During the night, priests chant hymns, making Diwali a truly spiritual experience.

In North India, it is believed that Diwali is the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Hence, several states of North India are illuminated on the day of Diwali, remembering and celebrating Lord Ram’s victory.

Diwali in South India

In South India, Diwali is also called Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chaudas. According to mythology, Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali killed the demon Narakasura on this day. In the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, on the morning of Naraka Chaturdashi, devotees wake up early, have an oil bath, wear new clothes and worship Goddess Lakshmi.

In Kerala, Deepavali is a subdued affair with a ritualistic oil bath, special meal, and lighting lamps. In Karnataka, Diwali is celebrated through the ritual Balipadyami, where people worship King Bali who was killed by an avatar of Vishnu.

Diwali in East India

In the city of West Bengal, Diwali is celebrated as Kali Puja, also known as Shayma Puja. It is the day when Goddess Parvati took the avatar of Maa Kali to kill the demon Bakrasura. Goddess Kali is worshipped on the night of Diwali in West Bengal and Assam. Houses are filled with lamps and people throng in the temples of Kalighat and Dakshineshwar to worship and offer prayers. Several Kali Puja pandals are also set across the city. Hibiscus flowers, meat, and fish are offered to Goddess Kali. People also make rangolis and decorate their doorways with mango leaves and marigolds in the state of Assam.

Diwali in West India

In Gujarat, Diwali means Lakshmi Puja and it is believed that the ‘Goddess of Wealth’ visits the house of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. On the entrance of their doorways, tiny footsteps are drawn to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and the house is cleaned, decorated, and lit up. In Maharashtra, Diwali begins with Vasu Baras, held in honour of cows. People observe Cha Padva, celebrating the bond of marriage. Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped and Diwali festivities culminate with Bhav Bij and Tulsi Vivah, which marks the beginning of the marriage season.