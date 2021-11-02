Diwali 2021: Here's everything you need to know about the five days of the festival of lights

The festival of lights begins on the occasion of Dhanteras and ends on Bhai Dooj. Different traditions and rituals are followed on each of the five days of Diwali

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights is celebrated for five days every year. The much-loved festival begins on the occasion of Dhanteras and ends on Bhai Dooj.

Different traditions and rituals are followed on each of the five days of Diwali. People light diyas in their homes and also decorate their house with colorful lights. Devotees believe that Goddess Lakshmi brings happiness and prosperity in the house during Diwali. The goddess is also considered the deity of wealth and it is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day will bring wealth.

As each of the five days of Diwali hold a special significance, we bring to you the auspicious ways through which the five days are celebrated.

First Day: Dhanteras

Celebrated on 2 November this year, Dhanteras is a highly auspicious day as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk with a pot of gold during the churning of the sea. Lord Kuber, the God of wealth is also worshipped on Dhanatrayodashi. This day is also considered an auspicious to buy silver, gold, metal items and ornaments as it wards off bad luck. Lakshmi Puja is performed by lighting diyas to drive away evil spirits.

Second Day: Naraka Chaturdasi

Celebrated on 3 November this year, Naraka Chaturdasi is the fourteenth day of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Karthik. Legend has it that Lord Krishna fought and killed the demon Narakasura on this day. Devotees celebrate the second day of Diwali by waking up early, having a bath with herbal oils, wearing new clothes and offering puja. In the evening, lamps are lit and this day is also called Choti Diwali.

Third Day: Lakshmi Puja

The third day is the main day of Diwali and will be celebrated this year on 4 November. This day, Lord Ram returned to the Kingdom of Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. The people of Ayodhya decked their city with colourful diyas to welcome their ruler on this day. SInce then, the tradition has continued till date. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are also worshipped on this day by lighting earthen lamps. People pray to the goddess for good fortune, wealth and prosperity.

Fourth Day: Govardhan Puja

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Indra decided to punish the people of Mathura and cursed them with incessant rain. However, Lord Krishna saved the people of the city by lifting the Govardhan mountain over their heads. This day is celebrated to honor Lord Krishna and his deeds. Devotees worship miniature objects from clay or cow-dung, symbolising the venerated mountain, on Govardhan Puja.

Fifth Day: Bhai Dooj

A celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, Bhai Dooj falls on 6 November this year. Sisters prepare a wonderful feast for their brothers, with married sisters inviting their brothers to their house. The ceremony of ‘tilak’ is performed where sisters pray for the long life of their siblings. The sibling give each other presents as a form of love and appreciation of the sacred bond.