Diwali 2021: Here's all you need to know about why Diwali is considered to be the festival of lights

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, falls on 4 November this year. Deepavali means a row of lights, where ‘deep’ means light and ‘avali’ means row. Hence Deepavali has been called as the festival of lights. Diwali is generally celebrated on the 15th day of the lunar month Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar.

Significance of lights on this festival:

Diwali is the symbol of the victory of good over evil, of hope over despair and of knowledge over ignorance. There are many stories around the celebration of Diwali.

According to mythology, Lord Rama returned to the kingdom of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after he defeated the evil Ravana. Lord Ram returned after fourteen years of exile and his subjects had lit up the streets of Ayodhya with diyas to welcome the ruler.

People light diyas and lights in their home on Diwali in order to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi in their homes, as it believed that the goddess will grant wealth and prosperity to those who worship her on this occasion. The occasion is also considered auspicious for making new investments.

Devotees also pray to Lord Ganesha, the God of fortune. Diwali is also celebrated as the day of marriage between Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. In West Bengal, worshippers worship Goddess Kali on the occasion of Diwali.

How is Diwali celebrated every year?

People decorate their houses with lights and colorful Rangoli designs. People clean their houses and several new items are purchased to decorate and beautify the house.

Sweets such as ladoos are prepared at home and are shared with family and friends. Devotees wake up early, have a bath with herbal oils and pray to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lord Krishna is also worshipped on Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, one day before Diwali, for defeating the demon Naraka.

Govardhan Puja is observed on the fourth day of the five-days-long Diwali festival to honor of Lord Krishna and the festivities of Diwali culminate with Bhai-Dooj, the day where a brother-sister bond is celebrated.