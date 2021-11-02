Diwali 2021: Here are some healthy recipes you can try out this festive season

People are preparing to have a veritable feast of snacks and desserts for the Festival of Lights

As the festival of Diwali approaches on 4 November, people are preparing to have a veritable feast of snacks and desserts on the festival of lights. However, this festive season, many are also concerned with the potential ill effects of having too many Diwali sweets.

While the dilemma between health and enjoying the festival rages on for several individuals, many are opting for healthier versions of their favourite Diwali snacks.

While the festive season is celebrated in full swing across the country, here’s how you can stay fit through these healthy Diwali recipes:

Moong dal ladoo:

Combining the goodness of moong dal with ghee, cardamom, jaggery and roasted nuts, this easy-to-make recipe is perfect for enjoying Diwali and the onset of winter.

Faldhari badam ki barfi:

This sugar free dessert is made from mawa, along with figs, nut and almonds. This sweet can be an excellent addition to your palate during Diwali and can help you stay healthy as well.

Sugar-free phirni:

You can make phirni, one of the most popular desserts, with the sugar-free version that tasting just as amazing as the original one. By adding rose water essence, dry fruits and artificial sweetener to the recipe, you can make a version that will help you stay fit this festive season.

Dark chocolate and oats ladoo:

Combining the goodness of oats with the taste of dark chocolate, this healthy recipe will be a new favourite of children and adults alike. The dessert is extremely simple to make and will last a long time, ensuring that you do not go without your daily dose of dark chocolate this festive season.

Ragi and nuts ladoo:

Another healthy dish that is guaranteed to satisfy your dessert cravings, ladoos made from ragi, jaggery and nuts will help you stay fit during Diwali while munching on to sweets to your heart’s content.

Baked chakli:

You can also make a baked version of your favourite savoury Diwali snack. This recipe will make it possible to stay fit and reduce your intake of calories while indulging in your favourite snacks.

Baked kachori:

While many argue that kachoris are already a perfect snack, the savoury flour dish with potato or lentil fillings can be made healthier by trying a baked version of it.