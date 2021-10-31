The restrictions have been put in place keeping in mind both the coronavirus pandemic and increasing levels of air pollution

As the festival of Diwali is just around the corners, many states have imposed restrictions on the celebration of the festival keeping both the pandemic and air pollution in mind. This year Diwali is set to be observed on 4 November.

Here's a look at some of the restrictions:

New Delhi:

In the national capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has announced a total ban, till 1 January next year, on the sale and bursting of firecrackers. This year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the Diwali puja, which will be broadcast live, at the Thyagaraj Stadium. The stadium will also feature a replica of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh:

Ghaziabad will forbid movement of heavy vehicles from 29 October to 7 November. The UP government has also prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region and all other areas, where the air quality is under the ‘poor category’ or worse.

Punjab:

A two-hour window, from 8 to 10 pm, has been announced by the government for bursting firecrackers on Diwali and Gurupurb, with the caveat that only the sale and use of green crackers would be allowed.

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government has requested people to follow coronavirus guidelines and not venture into crowded spots. It also appealed to people to not burst firecrackers, stating that it would create problems for COVID-19 patients or people recovering from the virus and urged them to opt for celebrations with decorative lights.

West Bengal:

The Calcutta High Court has forbidden the use, sale and purchase of all types of firecrackers, adding that the ruling covers all kinds of sparklers and other similar materials, regardless of the fact if their burning involves any light or sound being generated.

Madhya Pradesh:

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned firecrackers in MP due to high levels of air pollution. However, people in areas with low pollution can burst green crackers for a period of two hours on Diwali.

Gujarat:

Negative COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, not older than 72 hours, are mandatory in Surat for all people entering from outside the state after Diwali.