Diwali 2020: Here are 10 wishes, quotes, status and messages to share with your loved ones
Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India when people come together to celebrate light, life and goodness. Also known as Deepavali, which literally translates to ‘a row of lights’, Hindus consider it to be the holiest day of the lunar month Kartik.
Happiness spreads through sharing, but this year, everyone needs to be extra careful with festivities and congregations to celebrate. With the novel coronavirus still looming large, good wishes and congratulatory messages can be the vehicles to deliver our feelings to family and friends. Even Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray said that he will be accepting Diwali wishes only via social media and emails.
To make the festival of light vibrant, try some of these wishes and messages this Diwali:
- Wish you are blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2020!
- All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights.
- Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!
- This year was tough, spend Diwali safely so that we can have a better 2021!
- Diwali is the day to light lamps and diyas, but it is also the day to be safe
- May the millions of lamps of Diwali illuminate your life with happiness, joy, peace and health. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Diwali.
- Light candles and worship the lords! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!
- Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!
- Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come.
- May This Divine Festival Color The Pages of Your Life With Peace, Joy And Happiness. Happy Diwali!
