Diwali 2020: Here are 10 wishes, quotes, status and messages to share with your loved ones

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India when people come together to celebrate light, life and goodness. Also known as Deepavali, which literally translates to ‘a row of lights’, Hindus consider it to be the holiest day of the lunar month Kartik.

Happiness spreads through sharing, but this year, everyone needs to be extra careful with festivities and congregations to celebrate. With the novel coronavirus still looming large, good wishes and congratulatory messages can be the vehicles to deliver our feelings to family and friends. Even Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray said that he will be accepting Diwali wishes only via social media and emails.

To make the festival of light vibrant, try some of these wishes and messages this Diwali: