Distilled, a Firstpost podcast: Maya Tudor talks about nations and the surge of nationalism that is currently besieging the planet

Distilled is a new podcast series from Firstpost, which introduces us to innovative, cutting-edge thinking about our world, and the issues it confronts, through conversations with some of the most highly-regarded experts in India and the world.

In each episode, Network18 Group Consulting Editor Praveen Swami will be discussing subjects ranging from geopolitics to culture and sport — trying to unpack the unpredictable, ever-changing forces that are shaping our times.

In this first Distilled conversation, Praveen Swami speaks to Oxford University scholar Maya Tudor, author of the highly regarded book The Promise of Power: the Origins of Democracy in India and Autocracy in Pakistan, on nations and the great tide of nationalism sweeping the planet.