Dispute between doctor, police constable at hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain escalates into fisticuffs
The incident, which took place around 12 noon, was captured on CCTV.
Ujjain: A dispute emerged between a doctor and a police constable on the Doctors Day on Wednesday and the argument degenerated into fisticuffs at the district hospital. The incident, which took place around 12 noon, was captured on CCTV.
Dr Amit Patidar accused the policeman of using foul language and breaking his spectacles.
"A police constable came to the General OPD for getting treated for minor anxiety. He was sent to the Flu OPD where when tests were conducted and everything was found to be normal. We told him to go back to the general OPD. He said that everyone is illiterate there. He was told not to use foul language. Things escalated after that and he again used foul language after which he became aggressive with me. He broke my spectacles," Patidar said.
"It is unfortunate that on National Doctor's Day such an incident happened. We want that legal action must be taken against the police constable," he added.
Police constable Raju Nikade accused the hospital staff of misbehaving with him.
"I had come for treatment from heatstroke. I went to the ward number 2 and said that I am suffering from a heatstroke. They sent me to a different ward. They conducted my tests and said that I have no problem. They started misbehaving with me. I was only defending myself when the dispute started," he said.
Additional SP Amarendra Singh, who reached the hospital after the incident, said they will probe the incident.
"There was a dispute due to some misunderstanding between the doctor and a police constable. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV here. We will conduct an investigation and try to ascertain the cause of the dispute. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.
