Those that support DGH claim it takes aim at Hindutva and not Hindus, while those against it call it a thinly-veiled disguise for a Hindu-phobic campaign

Firstpost is convinced that Dismantling Global Hindutva (DGH), a three-day online conference (from Sept 10-12) planned by anonymous organisers in the US, is a partisan and politically motivated event designed to malign an ancient religion and its adherents. Through columns and reported pieces, this Firstpost series exposes why such programmes are misleading, agenda-driven, and nothing but thinly-veiled Hinduphobia.

***

Dismantling Global Hindutva (DGH), a three-day online conference from 10 to 12 September, has sparked much debate on social media.

Those that support DGH claim it takes aim at Hindutva and not Hindus, while those against it call it a thinly-veiled disguise for a Hindu-phobic campaign and cite examples from the event itself where the terms Hindu and Hindutva have been used interchangeably.

Let's briefly examine the predictably split reaction from both camps on Twitter:

Hindutva calls non-believers the worst of creatures. forbids marrying them. Hindutva recommends conditional wife-beating. Believers of Hindutva blew up Bamiyan Buddhas. Hindutva is responsible for 31,221 major terror attacks in the last 20 years. Come, let us dismantle Hindutva. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 11, 2021

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday decried the conference as an "open declaration of hate" against India:

The #DismantlingGlobalHindutva Conference is an open declaration of hate against India. A strong India, set firmly on the path of atmanirbharta, has rattled her detractors. The knowledge of oneness defines Hindutva. Many tried to dismantle it. None succeeded. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 11, 2021

Also on Sunday, Monica Verma, PhD in International Relations from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University, tweeted:

Please stop using the term Hinduphobia for the “Dismantling Global Hindutva” types. Phobia means fear but what is driving them is pure hatred. Call it Hindumisia- Hatred for Hindus. Please.. — Monica (@TrulyMonica) September 12, 2021

Every Indian staying in the US must unite and protest against #DismantlingGlobalHindutva Conference! This is a clear agenda of creating hinduphobia. Aa a matter of fact, they should organize similar protests on global terrorism! Shame on organisers of@dghconference — मालिनी अवस्थी Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) September 9, 2021

Abhijit Majumder tweeted:

Dismantling Global Hindutva conference has ended up uniting global Hindutva a little more — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) September 12, 2021

We don't tolerate but accept and respect every faith.We are committed to Truth & non- violence. We encourage dialogue for discerning truth from untruth. Practicing the knowledge of ‘Oneness’ is fundamental to building a peaceful world. @AcharyaSabha#DismantlingGlobalHindutvapic.twitter.com/VRAlLGuM85 — Swami Avdheshanand (@AvdheshanandG) September 10, 2021

Swarajya columnist Vikas Saraswat tweeted:

DGH came as a boon to Hindutva. The backlash was severe and protest writings wonderfully articulated. There is now a much greater awareness of Hindumisia which goes in the garb of scholarship and academia. Most of all, it confirmed the fears on which Hindutva rests and appeals to — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) September 12, 2021

On the other hand, some stood up and defended the event. Nilanjana Roy tweeted:

In brilliant PR move, Hindutva groups draw the world's attention to their preferred working methods. (The @dghconference talks are online and well worth your time: https://t.co/frwcfxK7fI)https://t.co/bqZvdPA3uW — Nilanjana Roy 🇮🇳 (@nilanjanaroy) September 11, 2021

Activist Mona Ambegaonkar tweeted:

A reason why #DismantlingGlobalHindutva is urgent and important. https://t.co/YehnsRwoBL — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) September 10, 2021

Dr Audrey Truschke tweeted:

Amazing day 2 of #dghconference. I’m really looking forward to day 3 tomorrow. Do join in to listen and learn! https://t.co/OCLYq8SKaN — Dr. Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) September 11, 2021

Dr Rohit K Dasputa, Senior Lecturer in Cultural Industries, University of Glasgow tweeted: