Dismantling Global Hindutva conference: From 'open declaration of hate' to 'urgent and important', how Twitter reacted

Those that support DGH claim it takes aim at Hindutva and not Hindus, while those against it call it a thinly-veiled disguise for a Hindu-phobic campaign

FP Staff September 12, 2021 16:26:18 IST
Firstpost is convinced that Dismantling Global Hindutva (DGH), a three-day online conference (from Sept 10-12) planned by anonymous organisers in the US, is a partisan and politically motivated event designed to malign an ancient religion and its adherents. Through columns and reported pieces, this Firstpost series exposes why such programmes are misleading, agenda-driven, and nothing but thinly-veiled Hinduphobia.

Dismantling Global Hindutva (DGH), a three-day online conference from 10 to 12 September, has sparked much debate on social media.

Those that support DGH claim it takes aim at Hindutva and not Hindus, while those against it call it a thinly-veiled disguise for a Hindu-phobic campaign and cite examples from the event itself where the terms Hindu and Hindutva have been used interchangeably.

Let's briefly examine the predictably split reaction from both camps on Twitter:

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday decried the conference as an "open declaration of hate" against India:

 Also on Sunday, Monica Verma,  PhD in International Relations from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University, tweeted:

Abhijit Majumder tweeted:

Swarajya columnist Vikas Saraswat tweeted:

  On the other hand, some stood up and defended the event. Nilanjana Roy tweeted:

Activist Mona Ambegaonkar tweeted:

Dr Audrey Truschke tweeted:

Dr Rohit K Dasputa, Senior Lecturer in Cultural Industries, University of Glasgow tweeted:  

