If you are seeking the perfect family vacation, look no further. The Indian Railway Catering and Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an international tour package to Bali at a reasonable price. Bali’s pristine white beaches, crystal-clear waters, breathtaking sunsets, and a serene ambiance make it an ideal destination for travellers. Whether you seek relaxation or thrilling adventures, Bali has it all. So, book your tickets now, pack your bags, and get set to embark on a memorable journey.

Taking to Twitter to announce the international tour package to Bali, IRCTC said it was called Awesome Bali. Commencing on August 11, this 5-night and 6-day trip starts from Lucknow and promises an unforgettable experience. The package features sightseeing of major tourist attractions on the island.

IRCTC Bali Package: Price Details

Tourists wanting to visit Bali can book this 5-night and 6-days tour package at a price of Rs 1,05,900. For solo travelers, the cost per person will be Rs 1,15,800, for two people it will be Rs 1,05,900 per person, and for three, the cost will come to Rs 1,00,600 per person. IRCTC also offers some amazing deals to select customers.

The package includes Air Asia’s comfort-class flight tickets, which will depart from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on August 8. During the flight, breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided to the travellers. As per the IRCTC website, the all-meals package has limited seat of 35 people. It is important to note that the package’s price will vary based on occupancy.

IRCTC Bali Package: Itinerary

Day 1: Departure from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow for Bali on 8 August.

Day 2: After landing in Bali, tourists will check into their hotels. Then, they will be taken to Ulluwatu temple and also get to watch Kecak dance performance with some other fun activities.

Day 3: Tourists will spend the day at Kintamani with Ubud Coffee Plantation and Royal Palace tour.

Day 4: The day will begin with Bali Safari and Marine Park with Jungle Hopper Pass and will end with Sunset Dinner on a cruise.

Day 5: Tourists will be taken to Turtle Island at Tanjung Benoa on SIC Basis Evening at Tanah Lot.

Day 6: Checkout from the hotels and depart for Lucknow.

IRCTC Bali package: How to book?

Tourists can book through the official website of IRCTC at https://irctctourism.com/.

On the homepage, click on ‘Holidays’ and then select the type of ‘Package’ you want from the drop-down menu.

Then choose from a range of tour packages and book your holiday.

Tourists can also visit the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, or Regional Offices.

The Visa charges and cost of sightseeing, entrance fees and local guides etc. are not included in the itinerary.

Apart from Lucknow, the IRCTC tourism department has also announced Bali tour from Delhi and Kolkata. From Delhi, the tour starts from September 10 and costs Rs 92,500 for double and triple occupancy, while it’s Rs 99,005 for solo travellers. From Kolkata, the tour will begin on October 31 at a cost of Rs 82,000 for double and triple travellers, while it’s Rs. 93,000 for singles.

For further related updates, travellers are advised to visit the official IRCTC website.