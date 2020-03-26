Dineout offers vouchers with 6-month validity to help restaurants during coronavirus lockdown

Dineout, a technological platform that connects diners with a host of restaurants, has introduced special vouchers. These vouchers can be purchased now, and redeemed when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The Food and Beverages sector in the country has been hit hard due to pandemic and the lockdown.

In India, COVID-19 has claimed at least 12 lives and more than 650 people have tested positive.

"While we are encouraging our diners to stay home despite financial implications on us, local restaurant businesses need our support more than ever as they face severe losses,” said Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO of Dineout.

Restaurants have shut operations for the safety of people and therefore, it is time for us as a community to support them so that can continue to serve us in the coming days, Mehrotra added.

People can purchase restaurant vouchers by visiting Dineout on supportrestaurants.in . The vouchers are available in Rs 1,000 denominations.

The funds that Dineout will receive from the purchase of vouchers will be transferred by it to the restaurants at no additional charges.

The vouchers can be bought at a discounted price from over 20,000 partner restaurants.

The company has also initiated an online petition to support the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on change.org , urging the government to support restaurants by introducing employee unemployment pay cover, defer rent and utility payments and moratorium for upcoming statutory dues.

The central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown starting March 25 to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus.

