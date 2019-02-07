Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda section of Delhi Metro's Red Line approved; passenger services to commence soon

New Delhi: The 9.41 km long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of the Delhi Metro's Red Line has been granted mandatory approval for commencement of passenger operations. The mandatory approvals were granted by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, SK Pathak.

Sharing details of the latest development of this route, Anuj Dayal, DMRC's Executive Director- Corporate Communication- said, "Passenger services on the section will be started soon after meeting all necessary compliances and formalities. This completely elevated section will immensely benefit the people of Ghaziabad and connect the satellite city with national capital, Delhi."

The safety inspection is the last step before the commissioning of any metro stretch. The upcoming corridor has eight stations — Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River and New Bus Adda. The entire stretch, part of the currently operational Dilshad Garden-Rithala stretch, is elevated and is constructed along GT Road that sees heavy traffic movement throughout the day. When the Red Line extension opens, it would be the second metro line to connect Ghaziabad and also the first to connect the interior areas of Ghaziabad.

The new stretch is expected to solve woes of commuters travelling from Dilshad Garden to Ghaziabad by autos, e-rickshaws and Gramin Sevas and will benefit those living in Sahibabad Industrial Area and nearby regions. Trial runs on the Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda corridor began in 2018.

