Songwriter and singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently making headlines with his recent song Black and White from his latest album Moonchild Era. Not just fans of the singer, but people from around the world are enjoying the songs from the album. Many have even shared videos of them performing on the hit tracks on their social media handles.

Among the various clips, there was one which caught the attention of the singer. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of a family grooving to his song Black and White.

“It’s nobody’s fault…It’s a MOONCHILD ERA. Family Vibe,” the Udta Punjab actor captioned the video. Check out the video here:

In the video, a couple can be seen dancing to the peppy beats of Dosanjh’s latest track, while their son Noah, plays around in a small toy car. The couple in the video is wearing traditional full-black outfits which are paired with punjabi juttis and can be seen flaunting some cool bhangra moves.

According to an Indian Express report, the couple in the video has been identified as Money and Abbey Singh, based in New Zealand, who are famously known as ‘The Modern Singhs’.

The couple began their YouTube channel in 2019. They are famous for their family vlogs and day-to-day activities. Recently, the couple has taken to posting dance videos on Bollywood and Punjabi songs.