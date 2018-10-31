Dilbag Singh appointed full-time director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police as per Supreme Court guidelines

Jammu: Dilbag Singh was appointed on Wednesday as the full-time director general of the Jammu and Kashmir Police as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, officials said in Jammu.

Singh took over as interim chief of the state police force on 6 September after his predecessor SP Vaid, caught in a verbal duel with the new Jammu and Kashmir administration, was shunted out and posted as transport commissioner.

The name of Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was cleared by the State Administrative Council headed by Governor Satyapal Malik in Jammu.

A panel of three names for the post was submitted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last week.

The Supreme Court on 20 September had made it clear that Singh will continue in office till the UPSC scrutinises and provides a panel of three police officers for regular appointment of the police chief.

Singh will continue to hold the post of director general of prisons as an additional charge.

Vaid was posted as Transport Commissioner, a post which was held by Saugat Biswas, a 2006-IAS batch officer.

The post has been upgraded from additional secretary to the rank of secretary. It will be headquartered in Jammu.

Dilbag Singh's batchmate VK Singh, who was functioning as Special Director General at the police headquarters, has been shifted and posted as commandant general of home guards, civil defence and the state's disaster rescue Force.