'Digvijaya Singh has habit of maligning India's image': Scindia on Congress leader's ISRO scientists' salary remark

A day after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that ISRO scientists haven’t received their salary in 17 months, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday hit out at Singh saying that he has the habit of maligning India’s image.

“Digvijay Singh has a habit of maligning India’s image. This is not the mindset of building the nation, rather a mindset of destroying it,” said Scindia.

VIDEO | “Digvijay Singh has a habit of maligning India’s image. This is not the mindset of building the nation, rather a mindset of destroying it,” says Union Minister @JM_Scindia on Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s claim on salary of ISRO scientists. pic.twitter.com/1aJ5cBRc6z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2023

A similar claim days ago was debunked by the fact-checking arm of the Government of India Press Information Bureau.

On Wednesday, Singh had said that the Prime Minister should take note of the salary disbursal of ISRO scientists.

“We are proud that ISRO scientists are making an effort for the successful lunar landing of Chandryaan. We pray to the Almighty for their success. But there are reports in newspapers that the scientists who made this happen have not received a salary in 17 months. Prime Minister should take note of this too,” Singh said.

Hitting out at Singh, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “The abominable Digvijay Singh called out for peddling #FakeNews on the day ISRO is all set to make India proud. Congress hates Prime Minister Modi, but it hates a strong resurgent India even more, because a confident India will never vote for the Congress.”

The abominable Digvijay Singh called out for peddling #FakeNews on the day ISRO is all set to make India proud. Congress hates Prime Minister Modi, but it hates a strong resurgent India even more, because a confident India will never vote for the Congress. While India celebrates… pic.twitter.com/oxI3OBoIxw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 23, 2023

“While India celebrates Chandrayaan-3, Congress whines,” he added.

