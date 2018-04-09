Digvijay Singh concludes six-month-long 'Narmada Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur: Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday concluded his over six-month-long 'Narmada Yatra' along the banks of the holy river in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district in presence of party leaders, including former union minister Kamal Nath.

Singh (70), his wife Amrita, and former MPs Rameshwar Neekhra, and Narayan Singh Amlabe, along with their supporters, reached the Barman ghat of the river this morning after covering a distance of nearly 3,300 kilometres on foot.

At the ghat, Singh and his wife performed various rituals associated with the completion of his "religious and spiritual" exercise.

On the occasion, Nath said, "If there are some surprises in my life, this (Singh's Narmada Parikrama) is one of them. I walked with him for two to three kilometres and after seeing him and Amrita ji walking, one thought came to my mind that no person can do this with such rigorous devotion (tapasya)."

"I want to tell religious teachers who are sitting here that you must not have carried out such a Narmada Parikrama like the one Digvijay Singh and Amrita ji has done," he said.

Singh thanked all those who supported him during this yatra. His wife Amrita, also shared her experience from the yatra.

A large number of people and leaders, including former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Suresh Pachouri, state Congress president Arun Yadav and other party leaders reached the ghat to greet Singh on the completion of his yatra.

The Congress had earlier claimed that the former chief minister had gathered evidence on "corruption" in the Madhya Pradesh government during his 'Narmada Yatra', which he would reveal soon.

Singh started the yatra from the district on 30 September last year.

Three months ago, Singh, a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Raghogarh, had said that he was worried about the plight of the revered river due to illegal sand mining.

The Narmada is the "oldest" river in India, he had said during his yatra covering 110 assembly constituencies in the state, and demanded urgent measures to ensure its revival.