Digpu News Network Announces Tech Whiz 2019 - Top 100 Tech Experts

India, an emerging world power, is becoming a hub of solution providers with extraordinary technical prowess. According to The Global Skill Index Report 2019, India is one among the emerging technical power around the globe, ranking 44th in the world. While innumerable Indian minds have proved their mettle in the global arena, we truly believe India has more to offer.

To illuminate the world on this, Digpu News Network announces Tech whiz 2019, a global recognition program to acknowledge and appreciate India's Top 100 Tech Experts. Tech Whiz is a first-of-its-kind initiative where the individuals can showcase their expertise to the world. The Top 100 Tech Experts will be selected based on authentic reviews and public mandate.

Digpu News Network invites all techies from their respective niches to enrol in Tech Whiz and exhibit their technical projects and unique products. There is a one-time application fee of INR 25,000 and against this, Digpu will showcase their projects on Top Global News Channels including News 18, Hindustan Times, Live Mint, First Post among 200 others. The last date of application is 10th January 2020.

Inspiration Behind Tech Whiz

Speaking on Tech Whiz, Kunwar Devender Singh, Director, Digpu News Network, said, " Almost every day, we read or hear about some of the fascinating projects accomplished by supremely talented people of India. But, within a day or two, the buzz is gone. The focus then shifts to some other news or happening in the country. With Tech Whiz, we are looking at giving the right media exposure to all intriguing Tech projects and developments. With such massive recognition, these projects can get national or international funding more easily now. I am thankful to our news partners for their extended support to Tech Whiz."

On asking about the inspiration behind Tech Whiz, he adds, " Tech Whiz is just the realisation of one of Digpu's core ideas - publication of positive news and highlighting things that really help to improve the society in some way. We aim to be a force multiplier in making the country and its people reach their zenith. The idea behind Tech Whiz is to appreciate the people who are doing well in their respective niches and to motivate others to achieve their goals. We want to give the worthiest people, the recognition they deserve. The program is focussed on skills and results. Everyone should come forward and be a part of Tech Whiz."

Technical Recognition Categories

The event is open to entries from all tech geeks and experts - students, freelancers, agency owners and everyone who falls in the following categories:

• AI Solutions & Analytics

• Cyber Security And Forensics

• Ethical Hacking & Security Software Development

• Mobile App Design and Development (Games, Music, Health Etc)

• CRM Expertise

• Machine Learning & Data Science

• API Development

• Software Tools Development

• Information And Communications Technology (ICT)

• Embedded Systems Development

• Clinical & Medical Technology

• Cloud Computing

• Graphics Development

• Animation Design

• DevOps & Big Data

• Biotech Innovation

• Gadgets Development

• Design Thinking & IoT

• Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

• Sustainable Energy Expertise

• Robotics and Automation

• Other categories

Tech Whiz 2019 will recognise 100 winners across the categories and their projects will be covered by Forbes India Magazine and website. Also, the winners will be featured in over 350+ premium news channels. In addition, they will get their digital news distributed via Digpu News Network, free of cost for the entire year 2020. Not only that, based on the public opinion, we will select the Top 3 Most Intriguing Tech Projects out of the Top 100 winners, based on the overall strategy, execution of plan and impact of the project. The lucky winners will get the opportunity to be featured in 2020's biggest business talk show 'Biz Finch' by Digpu News Network in association with CNBC Awaaz.

For participation and more information on Tech Whiz, visit https://company.digpu.com/tech-whiz/

