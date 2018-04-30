Differently-abled woman raped in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district; arrested accused is survivor's cousin

Ramgarh: A 26-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly raping a differently-abled woman in Ramgarh district, police said.

The incident happened in Bhadwa village under the jurisdiction of West Bokaro police station on Saturday, they said. The woman happens to be the accused's cousin, a police officer said.

In her complaint, the woman stated that her cousin raped her in the early hours when she had gone out to respond to nature's call. The man was arrested soon after the FIR was lodged, the station-in-charge of West Bokaro police station, Rameshwar Bhagat, said.

Since the woman has a hearing and speaking disorder, she could not scream for help, Bhagat said. She has been sent for medical examination.

This is the second such incident during the last one week in Ramgarh.